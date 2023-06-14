Manchester United's potential takeover with the proposed Qatar-based bid from Sheikh Jassim is not believed to be as close as Middle Eastern reports have claimed.

However, there is a belief that there is a growing confidence among those in the Qatari party that they will secure the takeover.

What's the latest in Man United's potential takeover?

The summer transfer window is now open and the Glazer family remain at the helm of the Red Devils despite putting the club up for sale back in November.

Two parties remain at the front of the race to potentially take over at Old Trafford with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Qatari bid still keen to buy the club.

It has been reported the Qatari party have recently put forward a record-breaking bid for the Red Devils in what was claimed to be a 'take it or leave it' final offer.

However, in recent days, there have been some claims coming out of the Middle East suggesting Sheikh Jassim had been successful in landing the Premier League giants.

Speaking on TalkSPORT, insider Alex Crook has claimed despite the notion of Qatar winning the race being incorrect, there is a growing confidence among the party:

"I was up into the early hours trying to get to the bottom of this. I was told not to get too excited yet. The Qataris, I think, are growing in confidence that they can strike a deal with the Glazer family, but at the moment, not much has changed.

"It still looks a two-horse race between Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his partial takeover and the Qataris who're looking to buy the entirety of United."

How much has Sheikh Jassim bid for Man United?

According to the reports last week, Sheikh Jassim's fourth offer was worth in excess of £5bn and his fifth bid was an improved offer on the £5bn originally put forward to the Glazers.

However, it is also believed that the Americans are looking for an offer of no less than £6bn in order to see them sell up at Old Trafford.

The bid from Sir Jim Ratcliffe is not believed to match the 100% ownership that the Qatari party are said to be seeking and would, instead, see the Glazers able to remain with some power at the club.

But this will still likely come to the frustration of most United fans who will have wanted to see any potential takeover completed ahead of the summer transfer window opening.

For instance, Kylian Mbappe is believed to be available this summer for around €150m (£128m) this summer which could potentially appeal to United if they had the Qataris at the helm.

Of course, this would be an ambitious move considering Real Madrid are believed to be seriously interested in the France international.

However, with the backing of a group like the Qataris, it could potentially have been a possibility.

Instead, United remains in limbo as to where the club stands over the future of the Glazer family.