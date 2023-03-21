Manchester United are expected to receive a new bid from Qatar on Wednesday after holding positive talks with the club last week in England.

Do the Glazers want to sell?

The Premier League giants hosted representatives of the Qatari-based bid last week in Manchester and provided them with a tour of Old Trafford as well as the Carrington training ground.

And on the back of the visit to Manchester, there is a belief that the Qatari group are expected to increase their offer having been impressed with what they saw.

There is also now a belief that the Glazers are looking to fully cut ties with the club as the Qatar bid would see them take control of the entire club.

Indeed, speaking on Sky Sports, reporter Kaveh Solhekol has shared the latest information he has received from the US on the state of play in regard to the potential sale of United:

"The latest is that Qatar's Sheikh Jassim will make his second bid for Manchester United on Wednesday. Sources in the US are telling us that the talks that Sheikh Jassim's delegation had at Old Trafford and Carrington with United executives on Thursday were extremely positive.

"Sheikh Jassim's advisors have been working over the weekend and are working today [Monday] and tomorrow on putting this new bid together.

"And it's expected that the bid will be submitted before the close of play on Wednesday evening. There is also some growing confidence among bidders that the Glazer family do actually want to sell."

Will the Qatar group take over at Man United?

This update would certainly suggest the possibility of the Qatari group taking over at Old Trafford is taking the right steps forward on the back of last week's meetings.

And what is interesting is to see the shift in stance from those in Qatar after reports from Solhekol had originally suggested they were standing pretty firm in their valuation of the club.

Whereas now, it seems they would be looking to strengthen their bid for the club on the back of their visit last week.

But whether it will be enough to see the Glazers sell is another matter given they are believed to have a high figure set of selling their shares of the club.

And given the belief is the Glazers are keen to step away from the club, it could well put the Qatari group in a prime position to take over as their bid is to take over the entire club.

In comparison, the bid of Sir Jim Ratcliffe is said to only cover the 69% that the Glazers own.

With a bid expected to land on the table by the end of play on Wednesday, it will be interesting to see how far the Qatari bidders are willing to take their interest.