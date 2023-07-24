Highlights

Fabrizio Romano claims Manchester United will not pay over the odds for Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund as the Red Devils prepare their opening bid for the 20-year-old.

How much will Hojlund cost Man United?

Erik ten Hag has managed to secure two of the signings on his summer wishlist already with deals for Mason Mount and Andre Onana having been completed in recent weeks.

Now attention has turned to his hunt for a new number nine capable of firing Man United to glory next season, with Atalanta's Hojlund seemingly the Dutchman's top priority.

Other forwards had been considered, but 20-year-old Hojlund has seemingly impressed Ten Hag and a transfer looks to be edging closer as the Danish forward tries to secure a move to Old Trafford.

Hojlund has not hidden his admiration for United and his willingness to move to Manchester, but the issue that has prevented the deal from moving faster is La Dea's high valuation of their young attacker.

The Serie A side want £86m for Hojlund but United are unwilling to fork out that much on a fairly inexperienced forward. According to journalist Romano, the Red Devils will not be coerced into spending "crazy money" on the youngster.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, he stated: "At the moment, Man United are working on Rasmus Hojlund deal. They have an agreement with Rasmus Hojlund in terms of personal terms and they will push also on the player side with an official bid to Atalanta.

"They will not pay crazy money. So, this has to be very clear. Man United want Hojlund but at the right conditions. So, the first bid is coming and let's see how the conversation will go."

Despite being eager to keep Hojlund in Italy, Atalanta will not force the player to stay and may be tempted to cash in on the forward while interest is so high. It is thought that a fee closer to £60m may actually be enough to secure the six-cap international's signature, a price more closely resembling a figure United would be willing to pay.

Having only made 32 appearances in a top-five European league, there will undoubtedly be question marks over Hojlund's ability to replicate his Atalanta form in the Premier League on a consistent basis.

The striker did manage nine goals and four assists in Serie A last season and has impressed with his pace, physicality and precision in front of goal.

Who else might Man United sign?

When United complete their search for a new number nine, attention will turn to reinforcing the midfield.

Fred is set to leave and Scott McTominay has been rumoured with an exit as well. Borussia Dortmund are about to sign Marcel Sabitzer meaning any chance of his loan turning into a permanent deal have vanished.

United will therefore be light in midfield and will need to dip into the transfer market to prepare for next season. The Red Devils will require even more squad depth next season due to their Champions League commitments meaning major additions are needed.

One player Ten Hag could turn to in the middle of the park is Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat who has been linked with Old Trafford throughout the summer. The Moroccan 26-year-old could be a great option to rotate with Casemiro and may be available for just £34m.

Another player being considered at Old Trafford is Bayern Munich's Leon Goretzka and Die Roten may also be willing to sell their star midfielder for £34m (via Metro).