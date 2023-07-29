Highlights Manchester United are expected to make an improved bid for Rasmus Hojlund by the end of the week to fend off interest from PSG and secure the transfer.

Although personal terms have been agreed between Hojlund and Man United, Atalanta has been demanding a larger fee than the club's initial proposal of €50m plus €10m in add-ons.

PSG's interest has prompted Man United to launch a "new attack" on the deal and submit an improved offer, as they believe they have the advantage since Hojlund is determined to join them.

Manchester United are expected to make an improved "new attack" in the deal for Rasmus Hojlund by the end of this week as they look to fend off interest from Paris Saint-Germain and finalise a transfer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Is Hojlund joining Man United?

As another week draws to a close in the transfer market, Man United supporters are still waiting to celebrate the arrival of a new number nine. They know it will almost certainly be Hojlund, but the Red Devils are yet to reach an agreement with Atalanta for the young striker.

Man United have already submitted a proposal to La Dea totalling €50m (£43m) plus €10m (£8.5m) in add-ons but Atalanta have always wanted a larger fee, claimed by Romano to be around €70m.

It's believed that personal terms have been agreed between Man United and Hojlund and the striker is incredibly keen on a dream move to Old Trafford following a wonderful breakout season in Serie A.

However, news that PSG have submitted their first proposal will have Erik ten Hag sweating slightly. While their opening bid of €50m is less than Man United's bid and below Atalanta's asking price, the French champions are not averse to splashing big sums on new signings and blowing the competition out of the water.

As a result of PSG's interest, Man United are looking to make a fresh approach for Hojlund and, according to transfer expert Romano, will unleash a "new attack" on the deal that will see an improved offer submitted.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano stated:

"Keep an eye on Rasmus Hojlund in these final days of the week, in these final crucial days of the week, because after the bid of €50m plus €10m in add-ons submitted few days ago, verifiable bid from Manchester United, Man United by the end of the week, could be today, could be Saturday, but Man United are preparing a new attack for the Rasmus Hojlund deal.

"New round of talks but Man United are very, very aggressive, let me say, in this negotiation now. They know that PSG sent a bid to Atalanta, but they also know that the player wants to go to Man United, and that now it's time to attack the situation again and try to reach an agreement with Atalanta.

"So, Man United feel they have a match point in the Hojlund story. This is a crucial moment. We expect Man United to improve their bid and to try to reach final agreement with Atalanta as soon as possible, but these final days of the week are going to be crucial.

"United are optimistic. United have an agreement with the player. Hojlund wants to go to Man United. So, it's true that PSG sent a bid, but Hojlund is obsessed with United."

Hojlund's willingness to join Man United over PSG means that, once a fee has been agreed with Atalanta, the transfer should be fairly straightforward and the French side's attempts to hijack a deal will likely be unsuccessful.

The 20-year-old netted nine goals and registered four assists in Serie A last season following his move from Sturm Graz, and has also scored six in six for Denmark. The quick, physical 6ft2 centre-forward looks a promising addition to the Premier League and Ten Hag will want him at Old Trafford as soon as possible to get him up to speed.

When do Man United play next?

Having been busy on the pitch in pre-season so far, the Red Devils are certainly not short of match fitness having played five friendlies already this summer.

Having beaten rivals Leeds United and Arsenal 2-0 each, with a 1-0 victory over Lyon sandwiched in between, the Red Devils have now suffered two straight defeats.

The first, a 3-1 defeat to League Two side Wrexham, could be excused by the fact that the Man United side was almost entirely made up of youth team players. The second, a 2-0 defeat against Real Madrid, was less excusable, conceding goals to former transfer target Jude Bellingham and former Stoke City striker Joselu.

Luckily, Ten Hag has three more pre-season matches to put things right. Borussia Dortmund are the Red Devils' next opponent in the early hours of Monday 31 July.

Man United then return to home soil to face RC Lens at Old Trafford, before finishing with a trip to Ireland to face Athletic Bilbao on 6 August, just a day after their clash with the French side.