Mark Goldbridge believes Manchester United will not pay anywhere near the £86m quoted for Rasmus Hojlund, instead constructing a deal worth somewhere around £50m with add-ons.

Is Hojlund joining Man United?

It's no secret that Man United are desperate to sign a new number nine this summer and the man Erik ten Hag is eager to fill the role with is Atalanta's Hojlund.

There had been links with Randal Kolo Muani, links with Victor Osimhen and, of course, links with Harry Kane. However, a mixture of price and availability scuppered any potential deal, which could turn out to be a blessing in disguise for Ten Hag.

The Dutch coach is keen to work with Hojlund, as the forward is to work with Ten Hag, and it appears the saga is set to reach a satisfying conclusion for all parties.

One issue in negotiations has been La Dea's large asking price with the Serie A side publicly suggesting they would require a fee of approximately £86m.

However, there have been contrasting reports about the finances involved, with some sources indicating a deal closer to £60m could be enough to sign the Denmark international.

Goldbridge believes this figure will be even lower though, suggesting that United would only be willing to pay roughly £50m plus add-ons.

Speaking on The United Stand, he stated: "I'm going to repeat what we've always said: Atalanta are looking for about £60m. You know, £60m, which is about €67m. Man United are looking to pay between £40-50m. I would suspect the deal would get done for around £50m with add-ons.

"That is not £86m, it's not £80m, it's not even £70m and it's not £60m. We are looking around €60m/€50m, [which is] £50m/£40m with add-ons, and that's what it's always been. So, my only frustration in this deal is that every now and again, you go get a cup of coffee, you check Twitter, and you see some UK source talking about £90m and the fanbase starts panicking."

Goldbridge's optimism is buoyed by the fact that United have reportedly agreed personal terms with Hojlund according to Fabrizio Romano, although he quotes the asking price at around £56-60m.

Hojlund has only enjoyed one season in a top five European league, scoring nine goals in 32 appearances for Atalanta, while also having netted six in six for the Danish national team.

He has been praised for his physicality, pace and technical ability by Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini, who even compared the forward to Erling Haaland.

Who else will United sign?

It appears the next target on Ten Hag's shortlist is a midfielder and more specifically Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat. The Moroccan impressed at the 2022 World Cup and helped La Viola reach two finals last season, albeit they lost both 2-1.

He was described as "essential" by former England manager Fabio Capello (via Voetbal) following an impressive World Cup and boasts a great range of passing, a tireless work rate and a unique ability to break up danger.

Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla has suggested that Amrabat has agreed to move to Old Trafford and a deal could be conducted for approximately €30m including add-ons.

If Amrabat were to follow Hojlund to Manchester, then the Red Devils would have completed five signings during the transfer window with Andre Onana, Mason Mount and Jonny Evans having already finalised moves.