Manchester United defeated Sheffield United in the Premier League to make it three wins from four matches, but Erik ten Hag will not be satisfied with yet another uninspiring performance.

Oli McBurnie restored parity for the home side shortly after Scott McTominay continued his hot streak in front of goal with a fine strike.

There were discernible improvements after the break, with Diogo Dalot's stunning effort enough to bag the three points, though with Manchester City looming next weekend there is much work to be done.

How did Rasmus Hojlund perform vs Sheffield United?

The lack of fluidity hindered United for large spells and exciting striker Rasmus Hojlund was made to feel the brunt of a lack of service and effective supplementation.

Having signed from Atalanta for £72m in the summer, the Danish centre-forward has plundered three goals from two matches in the Champions League but is yet to get off the mark in the English top-flight after five contests.

As per Sofascore, the 20-year-old striker only took 16 touches in a non-existent display, though he did manage to weave through the half spaces and squandered two big chances, also winning just one out of five duels.

Hojlund's issues stemmed from the unimpressive supplemantion of midfielders such as Sofyan Amrabat, while offering glimpses of his impressive skill set, not producing the best performance that he is expected to forge for the Theatre of Dreams side.

How good was Sofyan Amrabat against Sheffield United?

Amrabat was not exactly dreadful at Bramall Lane, but he certainly didn't produce the awe-inspiring performance desired and contributed toward an insipid display.

Branded with a 5/10 match rating by Manchester Evening News' Samuel Luckhurst writing: 'Struggled to match the intensity and his use of the ball was often errant. Better when United had more of the ball and he smacked the upright.'

He took 78 touches and completed 84% of his total passes - including all four of his attempted long balls - but he failed to make a single key pass and was somewhat ineffective in the first half especially.

Booth said: 'Sofyan Amrabat is having the proverbial shocker. Doesn't look like he knows where he's supposed to be.'

The £65k-per-week Moroccan did start to produce a performance of greater merit after the break, but Ten Hag will currently be questioning if his central midfield boasts enough creativity at present.

That being said, the 26-year-old did underscore his defensive calibre by remarkably winning nine of his ten duels and making five tackles, corroborating on the pitch past claims of his "defensive instinct" by pundit Joe Cole.

The Old Trafford side's Dutch manager has options at his disposal, with Casemiro set to return soon after picking up an ankle knock on international duty with Brazil, but more is definitely needed.

The Red Devils have quality in abundance, players of offensive and defensive distinction both and evidence from last year that success is attainable.

It's worth remembering that Manchester United now have back-to-back victories ahead of the Manchester derby next weekend. Now it's just about making it click into gear.