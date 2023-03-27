Manchester United are believed to be interested in Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund who is set to change his agent ahead of the summer transfer window.

Have United for the striker for the future?

Going into the summer transfer window, it is believed the Red Devils will be setting their focus on finding themselves a new number nine.

And one of the players who could potentially be an option over the coming months is the young Danish striker, Hojlund, according to reports in Denmark (via SportWitness).

The striker only made the move to the Serie A side in the previous summer transfer window but it seems as if they may come under pressure to sell him.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has claimed the 20-year-old could be putting plans in place to potentially aid a possible move away from Atalanta in the summer:

(1:20) "From what I understand, many clubs around Europe are following him with Atalanta, with the Danish national team, clubs from England clubs from Germany. So there is a lot of movement around Rasmus Hojlund."

"I'm told and this is important information, that Rasmus Hojlund is set to pick a new agent in the next days/weeks ahead of the summer transfer window and we know how important are agents to decide about the next move."

Should Hojlund be a target this summer?

United's biggest issue this season has been their lack of goals coming from an out-and-out striker with a heavy reliance put on the shoulders of Marcus Rashford.

This has led to reports suggesting the club are going into the summer with an interest in the likes of Harry Kane who has shown consistent returns in the Premier League over his career.

Given United have been linked to players of Kane's calibre, it would be interesting to see whether Hojlund may be seen as too big of a risk to take at this stage in his career.

The 20-year-old has not even completed one season yet in one of Europe's big five leagues, but he is showing a lot of promise.

Hojlund has made 23 appearances in Serie A this season with 14 of those coming from the starting XI and his returns have been on the up since the turn of the year (via Transfermarkt).

The Danish striker has returned seven goals in the league thus far but six of those have come since the turn of the year in the space of 12 games.

Reports suggest his recent form in Italy has garnered him interest from other Premier League sides with both Arsenal and Newcastle United also believed to have him on their radars.

Hojlund has also carried his impressive form into the international break where he has netted five goals in their two games against Finland and Kazakhstan.

And this has seen the Danish press grow increasingly excited for the potential player their national side could have for the future with the outlet B.T. hailing him as "magic".