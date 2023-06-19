Manchester United's reported summer target Rasmus Hojlund is believed to be seriously keen on a potential move to Old Trafford this summer.

How much does Rasmus Hojlund earn?

This summer offered the prospect of potentially significant changes at the helm of the Red Devils with the Glaze family locked in talks over a possible sale of the club.

However, with the summer transfer window now open, there is yet to be any major movement to suggest a potential takeover will be completed in the coming weeks.

And as a result, this will have likely played a role in the calibre of player who Erik ten Hag and co may be able to target over the course of the summer.

This has potentially been the case when it comes to their search for their next striker with reports suggesting the Red Devils have pulled out of the race for Harry Kane.

Indeed, it is believed Tottenham Hotspur will be looking for too high of an asking price to allow their star man to depart over the coming weeks/months.

But reports still continue to link United with a potential move for the young Denmark striker, Hojlund,

The 20-year-old is believed to be earning in the region of £10k-per-week at the Serie A side Atalanta.

And speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has claimed the youngster has his eyes set on a possible move to Old Trafford this summer:

"But for sure, Man United had contacts on the player's side. They appreciate the player and they know that, in this case, Hojlund wants Manchester United.

"Rasmus Hojlund really, really wants Man United move. So this is helping United. But let's see how the conversation will be with Atalanta. It's always tough to negotiate with them but the player is on Man United's side."

Who is Rasmus Hojlund?

The Red Devils are in dire need of an out-and-out striker this summer after seeing out the 2022/23 campaign with just Wout Weghorst at Ten Hag's disposal.

However, it could be a huge ask to expect Hojlund to be the player to come in and dominate the front line for the Premier League giants.

After all, he is still just 20 years old and his experience in men's football is extremely limited.

Indeed, although Hojlund is beginning to make a name for himself in the Atalanta side in Serie A, he has only played 32 times in one of Europe's top five leagues (via Transfermarkt).

And it is believed the Serie A side have placed a considerable price tag on the head of the or young prospect.

Having been hailed as "scary quick" by some in the media, reports would suggest Atalanta are looking for a bid in the region of £86m to allow the Dane to leave this summer.

And when you consider it could take around £100m for Kane, it has to be questioned whether this poses good value for the Red Devils.