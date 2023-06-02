Manchester United are looking for a new striker this summer and it is believed one of their targets, Rasmus Hojlund, would be keen on a move to Old Trafford.

How old is Rasmus Hojlund?

The 2022/23 campaign is not over just yet for the Red Devils as they face a tough challenge in London this weekend as they take on their city rivals in the FA Cup final.

However, they are going to have to do so without Anthony Martial with the French forward believed to have picked up an injury in their final game of the Premier League season on Sunday.

Although the Frenchman has hardly been a regular source of goals this season, this latest injury only highlights Erik ten Hag's lack of options at striker.

It is believed a striker is United's main priority for the upcoming summer transfer window with Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane reportedly their top target.

But Spurs are expected to battle hard to keep ahold of their all-time record goalscorer who has just 12 months remaining on his current deal in north London.

And with this in mind, United will have other options on their radar and one of them is believed to be the young Danish prospect, Hojlund.

Speaking on the House of Champions YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has claimed the 20-year-old would be keen on the possibility of potentially joining Ten Hag's side this summer:

(18:45) "They really like the player and the player really likes Manchester United because he's always been a Manchester United fan.

"So there is a connection I would say between United and Hojlund. But, at the moment, I think the big issue is going to be the price tag because Atalanta will not negotiate for less than €60m/€65m (£51m/£55m) for a player who has been very good this season, but honestly, he wasn't even a starter in the last two/three months."

How many goals has Hojlund scored?

Despite being just 20 years old, the Danish striker has begun to establish himself in Serie A having made 31 league appearances for Atalanta this season.

Across all competitions this season, the young Dane was able to find the back of the net 15 times as well as providing seven assists for the Italian outfit (via Transfermarkt).

However, it is on the international stage where he has shown a lot of promise with his early games for Denmark providing five goals in just four appearances.

Considering it is believed United are targeting the likes of Kane and Victor Osimhen, would a 20-year-old who is yet to score more than 10 league goals in a season be a suitable option?

Bringing in an unproven striker to the Premier League could mount huge pressure on the Denmark international's shoulders with United looking to close the gap on the title charge.

Although Hojlund has been described as "scary quick" by some in the media, it could potentially be too early in his career to lead the line at Old Trafford.