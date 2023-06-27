Manchester United "may be looking at Adrien Rabiot" this summer, who would be available on a free transfer, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Manchester United transfer news - what's the latest on Adrien Rabiot?

After a summer move for Mason Mount looked almost set in stone over the last few weeks, the Red Devils have reportedly cooled their interest after becoming increasingly frustrated with the demands of Chelsea following the rebuttal of their third bid, per the Manchester Evening News.

The alternative option, however, looks to be a player the club where already in for last season, Rabiot, with negotiations between the Juventus and United getting as far as agreeing to a £15m fee.

Everything looked good to go, and the former Paris Saint-Germain man looked on the brink of joining United until talks collapsed due to an inability to agree upon wages, with the Manchester Evening News reporting that the Frenchman wanted an 'obscene salary.'

Well, with his £149,000-a-week contract set to expire at the end of the month, he could finally be set to make his move to the theatre of dreams after all, as the Athletic have reported that United have once again made contact with the player's representatives over a potential deal.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Rabiot?

Sheth pinpoints that the midfield area is a part of the team that United are looking to strengthen over the summer window, with Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo a potential target.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "We know the midfield area is somewhere that they want to strengthen. Albeit not in the same position as Mason Mount, Moises Caicedo is a player that they're looking at, among other players.

However, he also highlighted that the opportunity to sign Rabiot on a free might have intrigued the United board, adding: "There are noises now that they may be looking at Adrien Rabiot, who is a free transfer as it stands, as well. Juventus are trying to tie him down to another deal."

Would Adrien Rabiot be a good signing for Manchester United?

The short answer to that question is yes. Rabiot is an extremely talented player, and signing him for a fee would still be a great opportunity, so to sign him for free is something that United shouldn't be turning their noses up at.

According to WhoScored, the ex-PSG man averaged a seriously impressive rating of 7.11 across his 32 Serie A games last season and did even better in his eight games at the World Cup, averaging a brilliant 7.25.

It's perhaps no surprise then that during their World Cup campaign, coach of the French National team, Didier Deschamps hailed his player as the "complete midfielder." Going on to say: "He's a balanced player, but he's capable of doing well both in defense and in attack. He's intelligent, and he always knows where he has to be."

His underlying numbers only further his case.

According to FBref, who compare players in a similar position across Europe's top five leagues, he sits in the top 4% for non-penalty goals, the top 9% for non-penalty expected goals, the top 12% for touches in the opposition's penalty area and the top16% for progressive carries, all per 90.

If United do bring Rabiot in on a free, it could prove to be one of the very best deals of the entire summer.