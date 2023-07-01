Manchester United won't be able to sign Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen this summer as the Nigerian superstar will be "too expensive for Manchester United", claims journalist Alex Crook.

Manchester United transfer news - What's the latest on strikers?

It looks to be a frustrating summer for United fans this year as the club's ongoing takeover saga is set to make any transfer dealings more complicated, per David Ornstein.

There has been at least one positive development for the United faithful, however, with the £60m deal to secure the signature of Chelsea's Mason Mount looking like it is finally coming to a positive conclusion.

Unfortunately, that positivity doesn't extend to the club's pursuit of a new striker to replace the departing Wout Weghorst and lighten the load on Marcus Rashford.

The team has been linked to an array of forwards over the last few months, with Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund being one, and despite the Red Devils being keen on the player, the asking price of £86m is more than they're willing to pay.

Worse still, according to journalist Alex Crook, the two strikers perhaps most touted for a move to Old Trafford this year, Kane and Osimhen, look to be totally out of reach for Erik ten Hag.

This comes amid the club's ongoing takeover debacle which has the Glazer family considering the future of their stewardship at Old Trafford.

Speaking on TalkSPORT about United's pursuit of a striker, he said: "That number nine isn't going to be Harry Kane, and I don't think it's going to be Osimhen either because, well, in the case of Kane, Daniel Levy doesn't want to sell to a Premier League rival and I think Osimhen is probably too expensive for Manchester United."

Which player had a better season last year?

Both players had exceptional seasons for their respective sides last year, but which one would be a better signing if United found the money to get the deal done?

Well, according to WhoScored, Tottenham Hotspur's talisman averaged an outrageous rating of 7.51 across his 38 Premier League appearances. On the other hand, Napoli's frontman averaged only slightly below that at 7.45 for his 32 Serie A appearances.

In terms of their goal output, it is once again advantage Kane as he hit 30 goals and three assists in the league, whereas, the Nigerian international hit four less on 26 but did manage four assists.

However, there is one very significant department in which there is obviously no competition, silverware.

Unfortunately for Spurs' new all-time top-scorer, he ended another season in north London trophyless. In contrast, Osimhen etched his name into Neapolitan folklore by playing a crucial role in the club winning the Scudetto for the first time in 33 years, an effort for which he was hailed as "extraordinary" by Barcelona great Hristo Stoichkov.

Ultimately, Napoli's fantastic forward had the better 2022/23 and if Crook's assessments that United are missing out on the player due to finances, then that would be a great shame for fans of the club and the Premier League.