Manchester United have made a move for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana and there is a feeling a compromise can be found despite the difference in valuations.

Why are Manchester United in the market for a goalkeeper?

United are in the market for a goalkeeper this summer following the expiration of David de Gea's contract.

The Spaniard may be set to call curtains on his time in Manchester after 12 years at the club, with the player getting criticism in previous years due to his poor ability on the ball and his growing number of mistakes that lead to goals.

The club also look set to lose Dean Henderson to Nottingham Forest on a permanent deal. The Englishman spent last season on loan at the City Ground, making 18 appearances before his campaign was cut short by injury

Erik ten Hag is seemingly pushing for a number one who is fantastic with the ball at his feet and can enable his side to play a more traditional style of football.

The Dutchman is believed to have identified Onana as his first choice target, having worked with the Cameroonian during his time at Ajax where the club won three league titles and made a Champions League semi-final.

Speaking on Sky Sports, journalist Dharmesh Sheth has claimed that the Red Devils have made their move to bring in the Inter shot-stopper, but the clubs are currently far apart in valuation:

"They have made a move for Inter Milan's Andre Onana. They have made a bid worth €45m (£38m) we think. It is €40m (£34m) initial payment plus €5m (£4m) in add-ons, and that move is being driven by Erik ten Hag the manager, because he played under Erik ten Hag at Ajax.

"The early suggestions around this deal is there is a gap in valuation, with Inter Milan wanting closer to €60m (£51m) for Onana, though [Gianluca] Di Marzio is kind of intimating that they could deal at around €50m plus add-ons to get to that €60m. So there is a feeling that a compromise can be struck."

Is Onana the right goalkeeper for Manchester United?

Onana enjoyed a fantastic season for Inter Milan last season, winning both the Italian Cup as well as the Italian Super Cup whilst also making the Champions League final where they ultimately lost out to Manchester City.

The former Ajax man made 41 appearances for the Nerazzurri, keeping 19 clean sheets across all competitions and conceding only 36 goals in that period of time between the sticks.

One aspect of his game that will be impressive for Ten Hag is his passing stats. The goalkeeper attempted 35 passes per 90 last season and 'launched' the ball just 25% of the time, showcasing not only his confidence and composure with the ball at his feet but also his fantastic quality as well. Out of Onana's launched passes, 41% of them found a teammate, putting him in the top 25% of goalkeepers in Europes top five leagues, per FBRef.

In comparison, De Gea attempted just 26.84 passes per 90, and 'launched' the ball 30.6% of the time, outlining his lower quality of pass compared to the Inter shot-stopper, as well as his worse composure with the ball at his feet. The quality of the Spaniards launches was worse as well, with just 31.3% finding a United teammate, leaving him in the bottom 17% of all shot-stoppers across the top five European leagues.

Onana joined Inter from Ajax for free in the summer of 2022 following an unceremonious end to his career in the Eredivisie after a ban, and the Italian giants stand to make an incredible profit after just one season should they decide to part ways this summer.