Manchester United have spoken to Mason Mount's camp over the last few days to confirm their interest in the player ahead of the summer window.

Will Chelsea sell Mason Mount?

The 24-year-old's future in west London is looking increasingly unlikely as the days roll on with his contract now winding down to its final year.

There is believed to be interest coming from across the Premier League in the England international this summer with the Red Devils up there among the most interested.

Indeed, it is thought Erik ten Hag's side are seriously interested in potentially bringing the midfielder to Old Trafford as they look to strengthen on what was an impressive 2022/23 campaign.

However, the Blues are said to have an extremely high valuation on their academy product despite his contract situation.

According to reports, Chelsea will be looking for a bid in the region of £68m to allow their 24-year-old midfielder to depart Stamford Bridge this summer.

And speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has claimed the Red Devils have recently held further discussions with the player's camp to assure them of their intentions this summer:

"I can tell you that also in the last two-three days, Manchester United, in the contacts they had with the player side, they confirmed their intention to go for Mason [Mount]. They are not changing their mind.

"So they are confirming that they want him. They have a contract proposal ready. They know that Mason is prepared to say yes. So they kind of sent a positive message to Mason Mount."

Do Chelsea want to keep Mount?

The contract situation of the midfielder is far from ideal as he enters the final year of his time at the club which puts a lot of the power in his hands.

Yes, Chelsea will have the last say, however, they are at risk of potentially losing the player for nothing next summer if he is to stay and not sign a new deal.

But this is Chelsea. This is a club who have enormous financial backing behind them so perhaps they may be willing to take the gamble of keeping Mount ahead of next season.

Having said that, this is also Chelsea who have spent significantly under Todd Boehly's tenure and this does present an opportunity to reclaim some money this summer.

It has been reported their newly-appointed manager, Mauricio Pochettino, is keen to keep Mount around for the foreseeable future.

But the player was spotted walking around Stamford Bridge following their final game of the season against Newcastle United in what some have speculated to be a farewell.

With United seemingly so interested in bringing Mount to Stamford Bridge this summer, it is claimed the arrival of Pochettino may have come too late to persuade the £80k-per-week ace to stay.