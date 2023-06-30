Manchester United's persistence to sign the highly rated Inter Milan keeper Andre Onana looks to have paid off as the deal has "progressed" as the club "look to close a deal out", claims transfer insider Dean Jones.

Manchester United transfer news - what's the latest on Dean Jones?

It could finally be the end of the road for David De Gea at Old Trafford as the Spanish goalkeeper's £375,000-a-week contract with the Red Devils runs out at the end of June, and any move to resign him look to have been put on hold.

According to the Athletic, the former Atletico man has communicated his desire to remain at United, but those within the club are 'relaxed' about the situation, feeling they have 'sufficient options to replace him.'

United's relative serenity around their goalkeeper situation probably stems from the club's chances of signing Cameroonian international Onana as a replacement for De Gea, as talks to bring him to Old Trafford have "progressed", per Jones.

According to transfers expert Fabrizio Romano, the Italian giants will want around €60m (£52m) for their brilliant shot-stopper, but that personal terms should be less of a problem as Erik ten Hag "knows the player very well since he was at Ajax, and they have a good relationship."

What has Dean Jones said about Andre Onana to Manchester United?

Jones spoke on the changing nature of United's transfer window and highlighted just how "game-changing" the signing of Onana would be for the Red Devils.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "The signing of Onana would be game-changing for United - literally. The style of play would be altered and definitely for the better. What he has brought to the identity of Inter Milan's play is hard to praise enough, and as United look to close a deal out, it is pretty exciting.

"This was not a priority coming into the window but United are having to react to the circumstances they find themselves in and I am hearing this really has progressed."

Would Andre Onana be a good signing?

Onana would be an outstanding signing for ten Hag's project at United. Not only is there already a pre-established relationship between the player and manager, but he has also proven himself on the highest stage, the Champions League.

During Inter's run to the final, the 6 foot 3 colossus consistently impressed fans and pundits alike with both his brilliant skills with the ball at his feet and the fact that he still excelled as a traditional shot-stopper when the situation called for it.

Rio Ferdinand heaped praise on the player after their win against AC Milan in the semi-finals, saying:

"[As a] modern-day goalkeeper, he's top class. He takes the ball under pressure, doesn't panic, and brings the other team onto him, which creates space around that.

"He plays over or through the press. He was fabulous tonight in doing that."

He also had a great year in Serie A last season, with WhoScored giving him an average rating of 6.72 across his 24 appearances.

If the Red Devils can secure his signature in the coming weeks, they could be a completely different proposition for teams next season.