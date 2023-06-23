Manchester United could have been in for England international Declan Rice if the proposed "takeover had actually happened", believes transfer insider Dean Jones.

The West Ham United captain has been linked to multiple clubs over the last few months, but United have been notably absent from rumours.

Manchester United transfer news - What's the latest on Declan Rice?

Rice's expected departure from the Hammers was confirmed in the aftermath of the team's historic Europa Conference League win earlier this month when chairman David Sullivan told the media his player was promised he could leave.

The club most heavily linked to the Kingston upon Thames-born player has been Mikel Arteta's Arsenal.

The Gunners have made two bids for the player so far, with the second offer of £90m being rejected by the east London club as they look to get the maximum they can for their prized asset.

Worse still, the Red Devils' cross-city rivals Manchester City have entered the race, with David Ornstein reporting that this morning the club is "expected to submit an offer for Declan Rice today [Thursday]."

Where, in all of this, have United been?

The club do have the imperious Casemiro as their starting number six, but with Scott McTominay not being of the required level and few other options, a player like Rice could be transformative for the side.

What did transfer insider Dean Jones say about Declan Rice to Manchester United?

Jones was very quick to point out that the process of the potential takeover has thrown a spanner in many of United's transfer plans, including any plans they may have had for Rice.

Speaking to Football FanCast, he said: "I don't think they're in the race for Rice right now. I think in an ideal world, they would be, maybe if the takeover had actually happened, they could have been. But as it stands right now, don't think Rice is going to come into their thoughts."

Would Declan Rice have been a good transfer for Manchester United?

The £60k-per-week West Ham captain is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after midfielders in the league - hence all the interest from other clubs - and for that reason, he would surely have improved United.

There is an argument that the England international wouldn't get into the team as an out-and-out defensive midfielder due to the immense performances of Casemiro last season.

However, he could have performed well as a number eight whilst the Brazilian was still a part of the team.

Last season the Irons "destroyer", as labelled by ex-Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson, achieved an average match rating of 7.01 across his 37 Premier League appearances, just slightly below the Brazilians' 7.17, per WhoScored.

His underlying numbers are equally impressive.

According to FBref, who compare players in a similar position across Europe's top five leagues, Rice was in the top 5% for interceptions, the top 15% for progressive carries - suggesting he could fulfil the eight role - and the top 19% for pass completion, all per 90.

The United faithful will surely feel even more ire for their owners if they have missed out on a player of Rice's quality due to the circus surrounding the takeover.