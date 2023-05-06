Manchester United could pip Liverpool to the signing of Brighton star Alexis Mac Allister this summer, according to an update from transfer expert Dean Jones.

Is Mac Allister leaving this summer

The 24-year-old's future is a big talking point at the moment, with his performances for the Seagulls leading to plenty of interest in him. He is enjoying a brilliant season currently, scoring nine goals in the Premier League and also tasting World Cup glory with Argentina.

On Thursday night, United witnessed the wrath of Mac Allister close up, as his last-gasp penalty proved to be the difference between the two sides at the Amex Stadium. The Red Devils have been linked with a move for the midfielder, as they look at potential additions in the middle of the park this summer.

Liverpool are also right in the mix, however, and at this stage, it looks as though the Argentine could well be plying his trade at either Old Trafford or Anfield next season.

Could Mac Allister join Man United

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones suggested that United could be a stronger option for Mac Allister than their rivals this summer, with a move to one of the two clubs looking likely:

"If you look at United, they've already won a cup, they are in a cup final, they're going to be in the Champions League by the looks of it. At the moment, they are the team with a bit more to offer him. Also, they're in the middle of a rebuild which he can quickly become a part of."

Mac Allister could be such an effective signing by United at the end of the season, with the Brighton hero someone who looks like a complete midfielder currently. He provides box-to-box energy, scoring goals and defending well - he averages 2.1 tackles per game in the league this season - and he could give United's midfield an injection of life, with both Casemiro and Christian Eriksen in their 30s, not to mention Bruno Fernandes turning 29 later this year.

Sergio Aguero has lauded his compatriot for being a "very intelligent" player, while journalists hailed him as "absolutely outstanding" during the World Cup. The fact that United look set to promise Mac Allister Champions League football next season gives them a big advantage over Liverpool, so it just depends on whether he has his heart set on one particular club. If not, a switch to Old Trafford could make more sense for him.