Manchester United are more likely to sign Tammy Abraham than Dusan Vlahovic this summer, according to transfer expert Dean Jones.

Is Abraham shining for Roma this season?

The Englishman has been at Roma since 2021, having moved to Italy from Chelsea after not being promised regular playing time at Stamford Bridge. The £93,000-a-week attacker has impressed there overall, scoring 36 goals in 99 appearances, as well as registering 12 assists.

This season, Abraham hasn't been quite as effective, however, scoring just eight times in 33 Serie A outings, and it could be that Jose Mourinho is happy to see him leave at the end of the current campaign. United are one of the clubs who have been linked with a move for the 25-year-old, as they look to bring in an out-and-out striker who is an upgrade on both Anthony Martial and Wout Weghorst this summer.

It is a key position for the Red Devils to improve in, in order to go up a level next season, and a new update has emerged regarding the situation.

Could Abraham make switch to Man United?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that Abraham is more likely to move to Old Trafford than Juventus attacker Vlahovic, although he didn't confirm that there is clear interest from United:

"So I'm not wholly convinced that this is able to happen. To be honest, if I was to predict a Serie A striker to move to Old Trafford, I'd probably go with Tammy Abraham ahead of Dušan Vlahović at this point."

While Abraham is clearly a good striker - one who has been described as "outstanding" by journalist Henry Winter in the recent past - but United need to look at players who are a level up from him, when it comes to acquiring the services of an elite attacker this summer.

The three-goal England international isn't at the world-class standard of fellow United targets Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen, for example, both of whom are relentless providers of goals and could help the Reds become Premier League title challengers next season.

Abraham would be a good backup option, but for the money he would likely cost, they would be better off bringing in a cheaper alternative for that squad role, and going big on either Kane or Osimhen. The fact that the former Chelsea man has had a below-par season also suggests his bubble may have burst at the very top level, despite still only being 25.