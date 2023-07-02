Manchester United hold some "doubt" over the capability of Mohammed Kudus to play the midfield role he wants at Old Trafford, claims transfer insider Dean Jones.

Manchester United transfer news - what's the latest on Mohammed Kudus?

After securing Champions League football with a fourth-place finish in the Premier League last season, United are looking to bolster their midfield options over the summer to cement their position and hopefully push on to challenge the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City next year.

The club's main target over the last few weeks, Mason Mount, proved to be an incredibly difficult deal to get done. But, the Red Devils have now seemingly agreed a deal for the midfielder.

Another player on the team's transfer wish list is Ajax midfielder and Ghanaian international Kudus.

Whilst unlikely to be a like-for-like alternative for Mount, the 22-year-old is a promising player in his own right after moving to the Dutch capital three years ago and donning the famous red and white 63 times since then.

According to the Daily Mail, the Eredivisie outfit have slapped a £40m price tag on their man, and if United are keen, they should get a move on as high-flying Brighton & Hove Albion are already in talks with Ajax.

What has transfer insider Dean Jones said about Mohammed Kudus to Manchester United?

Jones explained that the player wants to be seen as just a midfielder in any potential move to United, but there is some doubt at the club whether he could play that role in the league to the same standard as Mount.

Speaking to Football FanCast, he said: "I think, Kudus wants to be a midfielder. But I think in terms of being ready to be a Premier League midfielder, there seems to be some doubt around Man United."

Would Mohammed Kudus be a good signing for Manchester United?

With Jones revealing that the decision makers at United harbour some doubt over the player's ability to play as a Premier League midfielder, are they right?

Well, if his performances last season were anything to go by, no.

According to WhoScored, the Nima-born dynamo achieved a seriously impressive average match rating of 7.29 across his 30 games in the league, scoring 11 and assisting a further three.

Granted, he spent the season across central midfield, attacking midfield and striker, but he achieved a minimum rating of 6.56 across all three, which is a good base to develop from.

And who better to help him develop from where he currently is than his former manager Erik ten Hag, who once hailed the Ghanian-machine as "excellent" in a post-match interview during his time with the Amsterdam club.

In today's market, £40m isn't a huge investment anymore, and for a player that seems to be adept in multiple positions, is young, and has an eye for goal, United should seriously consider pulling the trigger on this one, regardless of what happens with Mount.