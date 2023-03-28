Manchester United are one of several top clubs in the race to sign Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone this summer, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Who is Manu Kone linked to?

The 21-year-old is already a mature talent beyond his years, standing out as one of his side's most important players this season. He has been a force in his defensive midfield role, starting 24 Bundesliga games and averaging 2.6 tackles per game, as well as enjoying an 86.9% pass completion rate, showing what an all-round talent he is.

The Frenchman is a player who is in-demand, given his pedigree as a top-quality young player with a huge future, and United, Chelsea and Liverpool are just a few of several clubs to have been linked with a move for him, as Erik ten Hag looks to improved his midfield options.

Will Man Utd win the race for Kone?

Taking to Twitter, Romano provided an update on the situation, claiming Kone remains an option for United this summer, with Chelsea and now also Paris Saint-Germain in the conversation:

"Manu Kone will be one of the big names on the market — understand he could be leave ‘Gladbach for a minumum of €50m (£44m) plus add-ons as price tag. Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United interested in the midfielder… race still open."

While Erik ten Hag has built a strong squad with plenty of good midfield options at his disposal, he also needs to bring in youth and build for the long-term future. Both Casemiro and Christian Eriksen are now 31 years of age, Marcel Sabitzer is 29 and Bruno Fernandes turns that age later this year.

In Kone, United would be bringing in a player who could be both an instant hit and one for the future, considering what a force he has already become in recent years. At just 21, he has 54 appearances to his name for Monchengladbach, as well as playing 59 times for Toulouse before his move to Germany.

The youngster's current deal expires in the summer of 2025, meaning Monchengladbach could see this as a good time to cash in on him, and perhaps he could be viewed as the long-term replacement for Casemiro at United. Football talent scout Jacek Kulig has called him a "one-man army in midfield" and if the Red Devils could beat Premier League and European rivals to his signature, it could feel like a major coup.