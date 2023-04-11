Manchester United are reportedly in a battle for the signing of Evan Ferguson in the summer transfer window.

How is Ferguson performing this season?

The Seagulls are enjoying a hugely impressive season and currently sit seventh in the Premier League table as they push for European football. There have been numerous players who have stood out for the south coast outfit from Alexis Mac Allister to Kaoru Mitoma, and Ferguson is another who has really caught the eye - albeit not as a regular throughout the campaign.

The 18-year-old has scored four times in the league, while netting three times in the FA Cup and once in the EFL Cup, looking like a player of huge potential moving forward. He seems to be growing by the game at the moment and even opened his account for the Republic of Ireland last month as he shone on the international stage.

Ferguson has been linked with a summer move to United, with the club potentially seeing him as a long-term acquisition who can grow into a vital player in the coming years. However, it looks as though their interest isn't going well, following a new update.

Could Man United sign Evan Ferguson?

According to The Daily Mail, the Red Devils are still showing "strong interest" in Ferguson ahead of a possible move at the end of the season, with Spurs in the same boat. It is believed that United want him "as well as a more experienced striker", while the likes of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are also mentioned as potential suitors.

The report goes on to state that the teenager "supported United as a boy and idolised Wayne Rooney", which could give them an advantage in the race to sign him.

Ferguson really does look like an enormous talent - Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi has even said he can be a "European great" one day - so the idea of him in a United shirt moving forward is a mouthwatering one. At just 18, he is already more than holding his own in the Premier League and you would imagine he is only going to improve as his all-round game becomes more polished.

The Red Devils have a history of signing superb young talents down the years, including the likes of Wayne Rooney and more recent prospects such as Alejandro Garnacho, and Ferguson could be a brilliant signing this summer - especially if both he and Harry Kane came in, allowing him to learn from the Spurs legend and eventually make the forward position at Old Trafford his own.