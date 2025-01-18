Manchester United have reportedly rejected a £40 million bid for one of their young players who has struggled since the arrival of Ruben Amorim in November.

United escape against Southampton thanks to brilliant Amad Diallo

Amad Diallo was the hero for United as they came from behind to beat Southampton 3-1 at Old Trafford on Thursday night and win a Premier League game for the first time in a month. After United had gone behind courtesy of a Manuel Ugarte own goal, the Ivory Coast international, who has been United's standout player this season, scored three goals in the last 12 minutes to secure a vital victory for Amorim's side.

Amad's hat-trick was the first of his professional career and saw him become the first African player to score three goals in a game for United, and the second-youngest player in the club's history to score a Premier League hat-trick, behind only Wayne Rooney.

"I'm so happy to score my first hat-trick, especially at Old Trafford," the 22-year-old, who last week signed a new five-year deal at United, said after the game. "I’m so happy, especially for the win, because I think this team deserve it, and we have to keep going like this."

Amorim, meanwhile, said: "He is having a very good season. Congratulations to him. I hope he enjoys tonight because he needs to appreciate these moments.

"He needs to continue. In football, one day, you're a really good player. The next day, you have to do it all over again. He has a lot to improve. He played in a different position today and then, in the second half, we took advantage of his ability, with good assists from the players."

Manchester United reject Garnacho bid

While Amad is thriving under Amorim, his United teammate Alejandro Garnacho has been struggling. The Argentine has failed to register a single goal or assist in nine Premier League games since Amorim's appointment in November, and was dropped from the matchday squad for the Manchester derby last month, which United won 2-1.

Amid Garnacho's struggles, Italian side Napoli have reportedly tried to lure the 20-year-old winger away from Old Trafford.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Napoli recently submitted a £40 million bid for Garnacho, which was rejected by United. Head coach Antonio Conte is said to be eyeing Garnacho as a replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who is set to join Paris Saint-Germain. However, sources in Italy suggest that Napoli believe United's asking price for Garnacho to be too high, and they are now looking at other targets.

Ahead of the win over Southampton, Amorim was asked if Garnacho, who won the 2024 Puskas Award with his flying overhead kick against Everton, has a future at Old Trafford.

He replied, according to the Metro: "That is clear. He has talent. He needs to learn to play in a different position. He needs to play better inside. He improves a lot recovering (his) position when he doesn’t have the ball.

"Sometimes he’s not in the right place to make transitions like he was in the past because I prefer to defend and then build up with all the team to reach the final third. He’s finding the best way to play in this system."