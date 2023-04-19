Manchester United's owners have been urged by Rio Ferdinand to improve their communication with the fans amid the ongoing takeover talk.

What's the latest in Man United's potential sale?

Last month, it was reported the club were to receive improved bids from the likes of Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe who were the main two interested parties.

It was also suggested there had been a bid arrive from a Finnish entrepreneur but it's believed he has since withdrawn from the race.

However, progress has seemingly slowed of late with suggestions that the Glazer family, in fact, could look to remain in power at Old Trafford.

Indeed, a report has claimed the American owners are considering the possibility of staying at the club for another decade to increase the return on their original investment.

ESPN have claimed there is a growing confidence between the Glazer brothers that they could potentially double the current return which they could make currently if they were to remain at the club.

And speaking on the Stretford Paddock YouTube channel, Rio Ferdinand has expressed his concerns and urged the owners to improve their communications with the fans:

(5:00) "I've always said this, if they communicated with the fan base much better, much more clearer, open and transparent. They might have a better reaction from the fans.

"Or at least a bit of back and forth with the fans just to humanise the situation because they're so far removed from the fan base and the fans understanding or knowing where they are with things."

"I would urge them to speak to the fans, man. Or at least put a face to these words."

What could this mean for United's future?

Since Erik ten Hag's arrival at Old Trafford, United have progressed well on the pitch with the Red Devils looking good for a finish inside the top four.

United have already been able to get their hands on the Carabao Cup and the Europa League is still there to play for if they can progress past Sevilla in the second leg.

With this in mind, it does feel as if the club are heading in the right direction with the addition of players like Casemiro playing a big role in that.

However, there will be questions whether United would be able to close the gap on their city rivals with the current ownership at the helm.

Regardless of the opinions on this, an answer does feel like it is needed before the summer transfer window.

If the Glazers are to remain at the helm, then it will be in the interest of all involved that they confirm it over the coming weeks, therefore, plans can be put in place for the summer window.

If this is the case, there may be concerns as to whether United will go after a big-name striker such as Victor Osimhen who is expected to cost over £100m.

And it seems as if Ferdinand does believe the owners could escalate the frustrations of some of the United fans if they were to open up the conversation further.