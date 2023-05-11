Manchester United are in the market for a new striker this summer following Cristiano Ronaldo's premature departure and now a new potential transfer target has been identified.

What's the latest on Goncalo Ramos to Man United?

According to The Mirror, Manchester United are plotting a record bid for Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos.

As per the report, the Red Devils are set to initiate contact with the Portuguese club in an attempt to secure the services of their goal-scorer this summer and a deal of up to £100m including add-ons is set to be tabled to tempt Benfica into selling.

Would Goncalo Ramos be a good signing for Man United?

There is no doubt that the highest priority for Erik ten Hag during the transfer window will be bringing in a prolific finisher and consistent goalscorer after struggling to find the perfect focal point in the centre-forward position since Ronaldo's exit.

Indeed, Wout Weghorst was brought in to help boost the goal contributions back in January, however, the 30-year-old has largely been ineffective in his role with only two goals scored so far, whilst mainstay Anthony Martial has been less than inspiring with seven scored.

As a result, the signing of Ramos could be the perfect opportunity to bring in a young talent who is hungry for goals and is already an understudy of Manchester United's former superstar.

During the World Cup in Qatar, Ramos was given the opportunity to step into the striker role to replace Ronaldo for Portugal against Switzerland in the round of 16 and put on an emphatic performance, scoring three goals in the 6-1 victory to lead his team to the quarter-finals of the competition, becoming the youngest man to score a World Cup hat-trick since 1962.

Over 27 Liga Portugal appearances, the 21-year-old - hailed "remarkable" by Gary Lineker - has scored 17 goals, registered two assists and created four big chances, as well as averaging 1.3 shots on target per game, proving that he is a consistent performer in front of goal beyond his World Cup achievements.

Ramos has deservedly been the recipient of high praise for his incredible goal-scoring form, with former Portugal international Rui Aguas claiming the young player is stronger than Ronaldo:

"(Ramos has made) a huge leap. (He has) clear potential. Physical, technical, a guy who plays in the air like you don’t normally see nowadays. He’s very complete and he participates defensively. He is the player I most identify with since I stopped playing.

"Goncalo is stronger (than Ronaldo), because he fills much more space. He is a player with incredible mobility."

With that being said, if Man United can secure the signing of Ramos this summer, it could significantly boost their goal contributions, putting them in a great position to compete for trophies and dominance in the Premier League.