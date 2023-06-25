Manchester United could emerge as candidates for Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch this summer after the exciting Dutch prospect played a peripheral role this term.

What's the latest on Ryan Gravenberch to Man United?

That's according to the musings of transfer specialist Dean Jones - writing in his GIVEMESPORT column - who claims that despite heavy speculation over Liverpool's interest in the 21-year-old, the Red Devils could yet pounce.

This is especially so after the news that Erik ten Hag and co will not meet Chelsea's £65m valuation for Mason Mount, opening the door to the more astute signing of Gravenberch, who is reportedly available for just £25m.

Jones says that the Old Trafford side are 'very aware' of the Bavaria ace's situation and could look to pounce if the player's availability becomes more concrete over the coming weeks.

Should Man United sign Ryan Gravenberch?

United took the first step towards resurgence last summer and made a number of exciting signings to complement the arrival of manager Ten Hag from Ajax, and with Gravenberch on the radar, the opportunity is there for the Theatre of Dreams to shift some deadwood.

One such midfielder who looks set for departure is Brazilian Fred, who has been transfer-listed for £20m amid interest from Fulham.

The Red Devils signed the 30-year-old from Ukrainian giants Shakhtar Donetsk for an exorbitant £52m and despite making 213 appearances and winning the Carabao Cup last season, the 32-cap international has often been the scapegoat for the club's past woes.

With just one year left on his contract, the £120k-per-week ace's departure could be worthwhile, especially when Gravenberch could be signed for a similar price, bringing his energy and exuberance to the outfit, having been hailed as "dominant" by his former youth coach Brian Tevreden.

And while he has endured a frustrating spell at Bayern since signing from Ajax for €24m (£20m) one year, starting just six matches across all competitions, he is still a precocious prospect and could grow into a world-class midfielder under Ten Hag's wing once again, having already played 103 matches for his compatriot in his homeland.

During the 21/22 Eredivisie season, Gravenberch recorded an average Sofascore rating of 7.17 as he played a central role in Ajax's triumphant season, completing 86% of his passes, averaging 1.1 key passes and 1.6 tackles per game and succeeding with 68% of his attempted dribbles.

Once described as the Netherlands' "greatest talent" by ex-Ajax ace Wim Kieft, the 21-year-old has an exciting future and must be signed by Manchester United as they continue their renaissance and make the leap towards the very forefront of European football once again.