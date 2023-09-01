Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has had an opportunity to leave for Fulham in the final stages of deadline day, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Is Scott McTominay leaving Manchester United?

The Red Devils have enjoyed a busy day of arrivals at Old Trafford as they look to end this summer's transfer market in style.

Indeed, United have already seen three new faces come through the doors at Carrington with goalkeeper Altay Bayindir kicking off the proceedings in the morning.

Next came the announcement of Sergio Reguilon's season-long loan deal as the Spaniard traded north London for Old Trafford. And then came the news that Jonny Evans had officially made his return to Old Trafford after being handed a one-year deal with the club he has already made 198 appearances for.

It is also expected the Red Devils will see one more arrival before tonight's 11pm deadline with reports claiming they have struck an agreement to sign midfielder Sofyan Amrabat on an initial loan basis.

However, it seems as though Amrabat's expected arrival at Old Trafford has not worried current midfielder McTominay. Indeed, it has been suggested the Scotland international entered deadline day with a number of teams interested in potentially prising him away from United.

But Romano has since reported the 26-year-old - despite having the chance to move - has opted to reject swapping Manchester for London.

"Been told Fulham tried last minute for Scott McTominay… but no deal on player side and Palhinha will return to Fulham," Romano posted on X.

How much does Scott McTominay earn at Man United?

It has not been the most promising of starts to the campaign for the Scotland international with the majority of his time spent on the bench in the opening three games.

Across the games in the Premier League, McTominay has only made two appearances off the bench and they have totalled just seven minutes of action on the pitch (via Transfermarkt).

So it could be as seen as a surprise that the 26-year-old would be keen to remain at Old Trafford despite the lack of game time. However, it is believed the midfielder is earning in the region of £60k-per-week in the Northwest. McTominay still has two years remaining on his deal with the Red Devils and his current salary would have seen him arrive at Craven Cottage as one of the club's higher earners.

But this is a player who has received some big praise over the years with the likes of Jose Mourinho calling him "special" in years gone by: “He’s a special character, a special personality that a team in a negative moment needs."

For now, though, it seems as if the midfielder is looking to fight for his place in Ten Hag's midfield which is expected to be bolstered by the end of the night.

The Scot may infuriate United fans with his decision mind - especially as fellow squad outcast Harry Maguire looks almost certain to now stay put for the coming season at least.