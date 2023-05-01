Manchester United have sent their scouts out to watch the Napoli centre-back Kim Min-jae ahead of the summer transfer window.

Could United land Kim Min-jae in the summer?

Erik ten Hag's men were able to secure three huge points on the weekend as they welcomed an in-form Aston Villa to Old Trafford.

A first-half goal from Bruno Fernandes proved enough for the Red Devils to seal the points as their position inside the top four was maintained.

United remain two points behind Eddie Howe's Newcastle United in the table but they do still have a game in hand over the Tyneside club.

Having had to settle for Europa League football this term, a spot in next season's elite European competition is firmly within their grasp with just six games remaining.

And it seems as if the Red Devils are already considering their potential options ahead of the summer market with a new centre-back seemingly on the menu.

Indeed, speaking on his YouTube channel, reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed the £53k-per-week defender from Napoli, Kim, is a player attracting the attention of United:

(5:00) "One of the players they appreciate is Kim Min-jae, Napoli centre-back. He has a release clause bit less than €50 million (£43.9m) available in the summer in July.

"But Napoli are pushing to extend this contract and to change the release clause. So let's see how the conversation [with] Kim and Napoli will go. But Man United have sent their scouts multiple times to follow Kim."

Would Kim Min-jae provide United an upgrade?

The South Korean has enjoyed a stunning season with Napoli as they look set to get their hands on the Serie A title for the first time in 23 years.

They had the opportunity to do so over the weekend but the South Korean will be forced to wait after his side were only able to settle for a draw against Torino.

Kim has been hailed as a "monster" by journalist Jason Lee on Twitter and it is apparent to see why when he ranks inside the top 12th percentile for aerial duels won (via Fbref).

The 26-year-old is also clearly a talented ball-playing centre-back given he ranks inside the top 11th percentile for progressive passes and carries.

But would he improve United's backline if he was signed over the summer?

Despite playing for Serie A's standout side this season, Kim has registered more tackles per 90 minutes than Raphael Varane over the course of the campaign (via Fbref).

He has also provided more shot-creating (1.09) actions per 90 than both Varane (0.76) and Lisandro Martinez (0.77).

However, there remain question marks as to whether Kim is even available for a move this summer with contract talks being suggested.

And with this in mind, perhaps United could spend their money elsewhere over the summer with a strong starting backline already at Ten Hag's disposal.