Whilst rumours have persisted over a potential deal to sign Paris Saint-Germain's Manuel Ugarte, Manchester United have reportedly sent scouts to watch a potential alternative this summer.

Man Utd transfer news

It's no surprise that those at Old Trafford are looking at that defensive midfield role following Casemiro's disastrous campaign last time out. The Brazilian enjoyed an excellent debut season before showing signs that he's past his best at 32 years old last year. Now linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, United would be wise to find a replacement for the former Real Madrid star.

Ugarte has been the main name on that front too, with the Red Devils reportedly in talks to sign the PSG midfielder this week. Ugarte's exit would bring an end to just one season at the Ligue 1 giants in a mixed season following such an impressive spell at Sporting CP. Still just 23 years old, there's no doubt that the Uruguay international is more than capable of replacing Casemiro in Erik ten Hag's side this summer.

The summer transfer window is an unpredictable place, however, and United are seemingly well aware of that after sending scouts to watch an Ugarte alternative in the event that their deal for the South American falls through.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have sent scouts to watch Joao Gomes ahead of a potential move worth a reported £40m this summer. The Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder has reportedly attracted plenty of interest after an impressive debut season in the Premier League under Gary O'Neil.

Romano told GiveMeSport: "He’s one of many players being scouted, but not just by Manchester United. Many clubs have been scouting and following him, so let’s see who is going to really present a proposal or try to open negotiations with Wolves. At the moment, there is still nothing imminent."

"Fantastic" Gomes can replace Casemiro

Whilst a £40m price tag isn't exactly cheap, Gomes would instantly solve Manchester United's Casemiro problem and can guarantee his ability to slot straight into Premier League action over the likes of Ugarte. Like the PSG ace, Gomes is still just 23 years old and has plenty more to offer in the coming years, making United's potential investment a wise one.

Premier League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Joao Gomes Casemiro Progressive Carries 28 12 Progressive Passes 101 112 Tackles Won 74 56 Ball Recoveries 183 133

A player who offers far more energy off the ball when compared to Casemiro, it's time for the latter to step aside for a fellow Brazilian if Manchester United decide to make their move in the coming months.

One man who won't want to see the move take place is O'Neil, who was full of praise for Gomes last season. The Wolves boss said via the Express and Star: “I’m delighted with the improvements he’s made this year and what he is as a kid, we love him here. He’s fantastic. He’s great to have around the place.

“He’s desperate to be successful but you never get the feeling it’s for himself, you get the feeling it’s for the group and for the club who he feels put a lot of faith in him by bringing him over to English football.”