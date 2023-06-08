Manchester United have received one final bid from Sheikh Jassim and the Qatari group before they decide to walk away from a potential deal.

What's the latest with Man United's potential takeover?

On the back of the weekend, United's 2022/23 campaign came to a close with their defeat in the FA Cup final marking their final game of the season.

Despite it being an encouraging first campaign under Erik ten Hag, defeat at Wembley Stadium will leave a sour taste to end the campaign on.

But matters off the pitch continue to bubble away in the background with the potential sale of the Red Devils still not resolved ahead of the summer transfer window.

Indeed, the Glazer family put the club on the market back in November and now it seems as they could be willing to take it back off and keep their stakes in the club.

It is now believed the Qatari party have lodged one final bid to get their hands on the Premier League giants in a 'take it or leave it' proposal to the Glazers.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest on where the Middle Eastern party stands on the potential takeover of United:

"Crucial hours because we know there is this final bid from Sheikh Jassim - the Qatari group - for Man United till Friday. It's take it or leave it.

"The bid has been made while INEOS group with Sir Jim Ratcliffe is still negotiating to buy Manchester United. From Sheikh Jassim there is a deadline for the next hours, I would say, waiting on Manchester United owners, the Glazers, to decide as soon as possible."

How much have the Qatari's bid for Man United?

It has been reported that a number of bids have been submitted for the Premier League club over recent months with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim believed to be the main two parties.

Indeed, it had even been suggested that the English businessman was the leading candidate to potentially take over at Old Trafford last month.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's offer is believed to keep the Glazer family involved at the club, whereas, Sheikh Jassim's proposal for a 100% takeover of the club.

However, the money involved in the proposed Qatari bid is reportedly world-record-beating figures with suggestions in April claiming the valuation to be in the region of £5bn.

Now over a month on from this reported bid, Sheikh Jassim is believed to have proposed his final offer for the club which will surely have United fans nervous over the future of the club.

Should the Glazers bat away this latest proposal from Qatar, it would appear as if they will be sticking around Old Trafford in some capacity for the foreseeable future.

There is the belief that they would be open to keeping ahold of the club to increase their return on investment, but if the Qatari bi is rejected then the only other offer on the table will be that of Sir Jim Ratcliffe.