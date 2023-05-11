Manchester United's proposed takeover interest from Sheikh Jassim will not be weakened by their league finish after a difficult result on the weekend.

What's the latest in the Man United takeover?

The Red Devils have already got their hands on one piece of silverware this season and are eyeing up another in their upcoming FA Cup final.

Champions League football will also be on the radar ahead of next season having had to settle for Europa League this term.

And Erik ten Hag's men are well on track to do so as they sit within the top four, but their result on the weekend may have put doubt in the minds of some.

In the background, the potential sale of the club lingers with a third round of bidding concluded just the other week.

It is believed the Qatari group submitted a world record bid for a sports club worth in the region of £5bn, however, this falls short of the Glazers' £6bn valuation.

But speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has claimed the Qatari is not overly concerned about Champions League qualification damaging his interest in the potential purchase:

(2:55) "But it's also important to say that Sheikh Jassim's idea, from what I understand, and is the same for INEOS group. But what is coming from Sheikh Jassim's group is that they are prepared to insist to buy Manchester United in any case. It doesn't depend on the Champions League football next season.

"So they want Manchester United they still feel confident but for this sale process it's up to the Glazers, but they remain interested."

Will Man United finish in the top four?

The pressure was certainly applied on their hopes of Champions League football over the weekend after Liverpool closed the gap down to just one point.

But it is worth noting the Red Devils do still hold a game in hand over Jurgen Klopp's men which could see them relieve some of the pressure ahead of their run-in.

However, that game in hand does not come until the final week of the season which means the Reds could provide United with a tense few weeks to come.

Any slip-ups from here on in will allow Liverpool an opportunity to leapfrog them into the top four with some favourable games ahead of the Merseyside club.

Ten Hag has made some big strides with this United side already and getting them into the top four would certainly indicate the progress they've made.

However, to lose out on Champions League football to their bitter rivals would feel like a huge blow given how poorly Klopp's men started the campaign.

Aside from the ability to mix it with the best teams from across Europe, securing Champions League football will provide United with the opportunity to spend more in the summer on transfers.

And that could be even more important if a take over is to unfold over the coming months.