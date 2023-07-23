Manchester United are still interested in signing Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina this summer but reports of an official bid have been dismissed by Fabrizio Romano.

Is Amrabat joining United?

While not the most glamorous signing of the summer, a deal for Fiorentina's Amrabat would certainly be an excellent piece of business for any side willing to make a move for the defensive midfielder.

Having excelled at the 2022 World Cup with Morocco, helping his nation become the first African team to ever make a semi-final of the competition, Amrabat continued his fine form heading into the second half of a hectic campaign.

Fiorentina reached both the Coppa Italia and Europa Conference League final, losing both 2-1 as their first piece of silverware since the 1996/97 season narrowly evaded them.

Amrabat was crucial to La Viola's success and looks set to finally move onto bigger and better things this summer with a host of Europe's top clubs circling the 26-year-old.

The midfield enforcer has been long linked with Erik ten Hag's Man United and journalist Romano believes that the Red Devils retain a strong interest in him, albeit dismissing any rumours suggesting an official bid has been placed.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano stated: "Also important guys to mention about midfielders - Sofyan Amrabat. Many of you asking me about reports of a bid from Man United. Guys, from what I'm hearing, Man United have not made an official bid for Sofyan Amrabat yet.

"Because as I told you days ago, I told you here on my platforms, Sofyan Amrabat is on the list at Manchester United. They like him, they want to negotiate for Sofyan Amrabat, but they know that Fiorentina want something around €40-35m [£34-30m].

"So, at the moment the priority at Man United is the new striker and then, after the Hojlund deal, they will focus on potentially new midfielder and new centre-back."

He added: "Outgoings are crucial. Man United are convinced that Fred will leave the club and so this could be the first step, and then they can have conversations for Sofyan Amrabat."

Given United are unlikely to move for a midfielder until they have sorted their striker situation, a deal for Amrabat could be some way off.

Fred has been linked with a move to Fulham and such a move could pave the way for Amrabat to make the switch to Old Trafford. Scott McTominay has also been linked away which would free up even more space for the Moroccan in midfield.

Who are Man United signing?

Now that deals for Mason Mount, Andre Onana and somewhat surprisingly Jonny Evans have been finalised, United are eager, as mentioned by Romano, to add Rasmus Hojlund to their ranks.

The 20-year-old Atalanta forward appears to be the Red Devils' priority but a potential fee of £86m means a deal is not nearing completion at present. Ten Hag is not willing to sanction such an expensive move for a relatively inexperienced player, with United hopeful of reducing La Dea's asking price.

Randal Kolo Muani or Dusan Vlahovic could be alternatives, although both would likely command similarly high transfer fees. However, both strikers offer more top-flight experience to Ten Hag than Hojlund.

There are of course other midfielders on Ten Hag's wishlist, with a bold move for Joshua Kimmich having even been touted, while his Bayern Munich teammate Leon Goretzka is also reportedly being followed by the Red Devils in what would prove to be a similarly difficult transfer to pull off.