Manchester United were keen to bring in Sofyan Amrabat over the January transfer window and this is a player who could be on the move over the coming months.

Are United interested in Amrabat?

The Red Devils still have an awful lot to play for in the handful of games that they have left in their 2022/23 campaign with Champions League football not wrapped up yet.

And that could lie insignificant in comparison to the upcoming derby at Wembley Stadium against Manchester City.

But failing to finish inside the top four and potentially losing to City could bring a real sour end to what has been a positive first season under Erik ten Hag.

Although the Dutchman has clearly taken United forward in his short spell at the club, it is apparent they will be looking for upgrades over the summer.

Indeed, United are being linked with a possible move for a big-money striker and it is also believed they are in the market to bolster their midfield.

Speaking on his Youtube channel, Fabrizio Romano has claimed the Red Devils had a serious interest in Amrabat in the January window and he will be a player to keep an eye out for:

(4:15) "And for Manchester United he's a player who was appreciated, so this is a small secret looking for January let's see what's going to happen in the summer for Sofyan Amrabat.

"For sure he remains in Barcelona's list. At the moment, no direct contact with Manchester United but we have to keep an eye on this midfielder."

Would Amrabat be a good signing?

Last summer, the Fiorentina midfielder was linked with a move away last year with a Premier League club believed to be interested.

Indeed, Tottenham Hotspur were heavily linked with the Moroccan midfielder who went on to shine at the World Cup over the weekend.

The 26-year-old certainly went on to impress during the Qatar World Cup as he played a big role in his country's impressive journey to the semi-final.

CBS Sports editor Ives Galarcep hailed the midfielder as a "beast" during the World Cup as he became the first player in the tournament to win the ball back 50 times.

The Moroccan has ranked inside the top fifth percentile in pass success rate over the last year in comparison to other midfielders in the top five leagues (via FBref).

However, he has provided (1.91) significantly fewer shot-creating actions per 90 minutes than Casemiro (2.72) this season and over double the number of tackles per game (via Fbref).

On the back of his displays in the World Cup, Amrabat could still prove an attractive option for a number of sides this summer.

And with just one yea remaining on his current deal, it could force Fiorentina into allowing his potential departure if he is keen to do so.