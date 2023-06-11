Manchester United remain interested in the Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat ahead of the summer transfer window having missed out in January.

How old is Sofyan Amrabat?

Erik ten Hag's season may be over on the touchline, however, he is seemingly set to tackle the summer transfer window ahead of the new campaign.

The Red Devils have been linked with potentially huge moves already following the conclusion of the action on the pitch with the likes of Mason Mount reportedly a target.

Indeed, it is believed Chelsea will hold out for a bid in the region of £68m this summer but United are one of the sides believed to hold an interest in the England international.

As well as Mount, it is claimed the Premier League giants have earmarked Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane as a serious option to address their issues up top.

However, there could be another star from the World Cup who could be an option for the Dutchman this summer with Amrabat once again linked with a possible exit from Fiorentina.

This comes after the reports in January which had linked the 26-year-old with interest from both United and the newly-crowned La Liga champions Barcelona.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has claimed - although La Liga is his preferred option - the Premier League is an attractive proposition for the midfielder this summer:

"Let me say there's a lot of interest into this player, Sofyan Amrabat. It's true that Bayern Munich have an interest but the priority of the player is La Liga, is Spanish league or Premier League also really attractive to him.

"But La Liga is the priority with Barcelona or let's see if Atletico Madrid will return to the race. Mentioning Premier League, let's see what happens with Chelsea and Man United because these two clubs were in contact with his agents in January."

How much is Sofyan Amrabat worth?

The Moroccan was linked with a potential move to the Premier League last year when Spurs were heavily linked with interest in the 26-year-old.

However, it was in the World Cup that he made a real name for himself over the winter after playing a significant role for Morocco as they made their way to the semi-finals.

Indeed, the 26-year-old became the first player in the tournament to record 50 recoveries as he became a real rock in the middle of the Morocco midfield.

The 26-year-old's performances in Qatar saw him dubbed as an "absolute midfield monster" by some in the media as they ended the tournament in fourth place.

Amrabat has played a significant role for Fiorentina this season having totalled 49 appearances across all competitions, however, his deal is now running into its final year.

And as a result, the 26-year-old could potentially be made available for a reduced price with the Serie A side believed to be looking for a fee in the region of €20m (£17m).