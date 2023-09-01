Manchester United are closing in on another piece of deadline day business as Fabrizio Romano has dropped a major update in the pursuit of Sofyan Amrabat.

Are Man United signing Sofyan Amrabat?

Erik ten Hag has already added a number of new faces to his squad this summer with te like of Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund all coming through the doors prior to deadline day.

However, the Red Devils were set up for what has been a busy day of potential incomings at Old Trafford with one deal already over the line to bolster their back line.

Indeed, Ten Hag's options at left-back have come under question recently with Luke Shaw having picked up an injury which could be set to keep him out for around ten weeks. This forced United into the market for a short-term option to strengthen their options at left-back and they added Tottenham Hotspur's Sergio Reguilon on a season-long loan.

The Spaniard is not the only player who United are expected to sign by the end of the day with their midfield also an area seemingly been eyed for improvement.

Amrabat has been linked with a potential move to Old Trafford for a number of months now; finally it seems as if the Moroccan could be set to be granted his wish.

According to reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, a deal between Fiorentina and United has now been agreed up on and the player will make the move to the Premier League.

The Red Devils will see Amrabat join on an initial loan deal - fee worth €10m (£8.5m) - with the option to buy at the end of the season for around €20m (£17m).

How good is Sofyan Amrabat?

The 27-year-old central midfielder caught the attention of many during last winter's World Cup, when he played on the biggest stage for his country. Indeed, the midfielder's efforts in the middle of the park saw him become the first player to rack up 50 possession recoveries.

Having also been named in many outlets' Team of the Tournament after his nation reached the semi-final stage, Amrabat received high praise from some in the media for his role in the Morocco midfield.

Ben McAleer of WhoScored spoke ahead of Morocco's meeting against Portugal back in December and hailed the soon-to-be Manchester United midfielder as an "absolute monster". Amrabat's ability on the ball cannot be questioned either, with the 27-year-old ranking inside the upper percentiles for passes completed and progressive passes over the last year, according to FBref.

The expected arrival of Amrabat comes at a time when the United midfield has come under some heavy scrutiny in the early stages of the new campaign. Casemiro has been on the end of the flack in recent weeks with Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher criticising the Brazilian midfielder, and the arrival of Morocco's star man should go some way to taking the pressure off United's multiple time Champions League winner.

Any way you slice it, this looks like some excellent business for Ten Hag.