Manchester United's wage bill is a site to behold, with three players earning above £300,000 per week and four players earning above £200,000 per week.

The Red Devils currently have a whopping annual payroll of £198,710,000, with the average player earning around £123,269 per week. But, despite this being such a huge number, it's actually quite a bit less than it was in the previous campaign, as there was a reduction of just under £50,000,000 in that time.

A number of exits helped the Manchester club's cause, which included a loan move for Mason Greenwood, as well as permanent exits for David de Gea, Eric Bailly, Fred and Alex Telles.

One thing that will certainly help manage the cost of players moving forward is having a billionaire like Jim Ratcliffe on board, after it was announced that his 27.7% purchase of the club has gone through from the Glazers.

With that being said, we at Football FanCast have ranked every Manchester United player in the first-team squad in order from highest to lowest in terms of wages, with the help of Capology.

Disclaimer - only the club and the players themselves truly know their wages, so take each of these figures as you will.