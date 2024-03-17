Manchester United looked to be staring a 2-1 FA Cup defeat in the face as the clock ticked down in normal time versus Liverpool, only for the heroics of Antony to take the game to a dramatic finale in extra-time.

The Brazilian winger's late strike in the enthralling 90 minutes would be somewhat upstaged by fellow substitute Amad Diallo, however.

Previously frozen out of Erik ten Hag's first team plans at the Theatre of Dreams, Diallo would sweetly hit an effort that trickled past Caoimhin Kelleher at the death in extra-time to secure an unbelievable 4-3 win for the jubilant Red Devils.

Slaying the beast that is Jurgen Klopp's Reds is no easy feat, especially when you consider how revitalised his team have been knowing it's the German manager's farewell tour, with Diallo obviously receiving much of the glowing praise at the conclusion of the 120-minute rollercoaster ride.

Amad Diallo's performance vs Liverpool in numbers

Only present in three other games this season for Ten Hag's men before firing home the crucial winner today, Diallo was a livewire from the second he was introduced into the back-and-forth affair.

The fringe number 16 would successfully complete all ten of his passes from his highly memorable 37-minute spell against Klopp's side, whilst also showing off his showboating nature with a single successful dribble attempt notched up in the 4-3 win.

Diallo's last-gasp strike that sent Old Trafford into absolute pandemonium was his only effort on goal too, the forgotten Man United winger coming up trumps when his team needed him in a deadly cameo from off the bench.

The wild celebrations that ensued in the direct aftermath of Diallo's golden goal would see the 21-year-old pick up a second yellow and get sent off, but the 5 foot 8 attacker wouldn't have cared one bit knowing that his vital 121st-minute strike means he's now forever adored in Man United quarters.

Away from Diallo stealing the headlines rightly as an impact substitute, Bruno Fernandes shone also throughout the action-packed 120-minute encounter.

It could even be argued that the dependable Red Devils number eight was ten Hag's real hero in the monumental win, instead of the eventual match-winner.

Bruno Fernandes' performance vs Liverpool in numbers

Only Fernandes and three other steely Man United performers would last the full slog of the contest, with Fernandes attempting to make things happen even when his legs had begun to understandably tire.

The Portuguese attacking midfielder would amass 103 touches in total for his side, notching up four key passes along the way as his never-say-die team kept searching for a route back into the enthralling game.

Fernandes' numbers vs Liverpool Minutes played 120 Touches 103 Accurate passes 48/68 (71%) Key passes 4 Accurate long balls 8/15 Shots on goal 4 Duels won 7/18 Possession lost 31x Stats by Sofascore

Winning his fair share of battles in the 4-3 win as well, coming away with seven successful duels to add bite to Man United's overall showing, the 29-year-old Red Devils captain continues to be crucial for his side five seasons into his impactful stay at the Theatre of Dreams.

Football journalist Samuel Luckhurst would dish out an 8/10 rating to Fernandes in his post-match musings, stating that the battling midfielder utilised his 'quick thinking' effectively in the FA Cup success to steer his team to a stunning win.

Ten Hag and Co will now be viewing the trophy as a winnable bit of silverware off the back of this dramatic contest, with a Wembley semi-final against Coventry City now awaiting his brave side next month.