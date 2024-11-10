Ruud Van Nistelrooy ended his interim time in charge of Manchester United by steering his reinvigorated Red Devils side to a 3-0 win in the Premier League, as Steve Cooper's Leicester City offered very little in return to compete with the hosts at Old Trafford.

The much-loved Dutchman picked up three wins and a draw in all competitions from the dug-out, with his first victory coming against the Foxes funnily enough in the EFL Cup, before another win against the newly promoted side came his way on Sunday afternoon.

Now, it's up to Ruben Amorim to take on the permanent reins over the stand-in 48-year-old, with the exciting Portuguese manager no doubt pleased with the performances of some standout Red Devils figures this weekend.

Best Man United performers vs Leicester

Bruno Fernandes feels like a good player to kickstart this discussion off, with the playmaker excelling under the interim reign, with Amorim hopeful he can be key under his guidance too.

The 30-year-old got the ball rolling for his side in their pursuit of another three points, after the United number eight hammered home an early first-half effort past the Foxes goalkeeper.

That was Fernandes' fourth goal in as many games, with the constantly creative attacking midfielder finding a new lease of life under Van Nistelrooy, away from the dire end of Erik ten Hag's bumpy reign.

Manuel Ugarte also impressed in the midfield positions, shoring up the United defence, with a stunning ten ground duels won on top of only skewing four of his 50 passes on the day.

A favourite under Amorim during his Sporting CP days, the summer recruit will pray his spot in the United starting XI is now set in stone, especially when the new manager enters into the esteemed dug-out and makes the look of the team his own.

He's not the only undroppable figure though...

Amad's performance in numbers

Amad Diallo will also be keeping everything crossed that he has made his position down the right wing as concrete as possible, with the Ivorian standing out again for United across the span of the 3-0 win.

Used sparingly under the previous regime, Amad had managed to spark into life under Van Nistelrooy's stint in the hot seat, with two goals coming against PAOK in the Europa League before the showdown with Leicester back in the league.

Although the 22-year-old didn't fire home another goal against Cooper's men, he still stood out as a lively option down the right flank, with a little flick by the former Sunderland loanee setting up Fernandes for the opening goal of the one-sided contest.

Amad's performance in numbers Stat Diallo Minutes played 90 Goals 0 Assists 1 Touches 50 Accurate passes 19/26 (73%) Key passes 1 Shots 4 Successful dribbles 4/5 Total duels won 10/14 Stats by Sofascore

The United number 16 excelled both as a livewire - with four successful dribbles on the day twisting and turning Leicester markers for fun - but also as an option getting stuck in to win the ball back to launch attacks, with a high ten duels won across the course of his bright 90 minutes.

Amorim could now see Amad as the best possible option he has on the right flank based on his promising showings under Van Nistelrooy, with Antony really the only other player he could rely on in his threadbare part of the pitch.

Having been largely frozen out of ten Hag's plans when it came to being selected in the top flight, Amad must be delighted with how well he has done under the stand-in boss, having also picked up a glowing 8/10 match rating by the Express' Joe Krishnan for his efforts versus the Foxes.

But, he will hope there's plenty more to come, as United launch headfirst into a new era under Amorim very soon.