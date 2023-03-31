Manchester United are determined to address their options at striker over the summer with Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen their two main targets.

Will Man United sign a new striker?

The Red Devils brought in Wout Weghorst over the January transfer window to add to their numbers following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo earlier in the season.

However, the Dutchman has failed to find his shooting boots since landing at Old Trafford having failed to find the back of the net in the Premier League (via Transfermarkt).

But it seems as if a permanent replacement for Ronaldo could be set to arrive over the summer with the Red Devils identifying their main targets ahead of the window.

Indeed, speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has claimed the two top priorities for United ahead of the summer are Tottenham Hotspur's Kane and Napoli's Osimhen:

"From what I understand, Man United's priority will be to sign an important striker in the summer, of course, but also a physical striker. So a striker that can also help on the physical point of view.

"This could be the idea and so I would keep an eye on many targets. We know the situation of Harry Kane, but Tottenham will fight to keep him, offering him a new contract - but he's really appreciated at Man United. And Victor Osimhen, these two strikers are the perfect kind of striker for Man United."

Should Man United sign Kane or Osimhen?

The Nigerian striker is naturally gaining a lot of attention on the back of his impressive 2022/23 campaign for Napoli as they look set to get their hands on the Serie A title.

In his 23 league appearances, the 24-year-old has provided a return of 21 goals and five assists with a further four goals coming in the Champions League (via Transfermarkt).

The England captain has offered a similar return for a struggling Spurs side with 21 league goals in his 28 top-flight appearances (via Transfermarkt).

What is also similar about the two strikers is neither would be made available in the summer for a cheap transfer with both Kane and Osimhen valued at over £100m.

So there will be huge pressure on United to select the right striker if they are to land either of these two in the summer given the finances that will be needed to get a deal over the line.

With this in mind, there would certainly be more confidence on the United side that Kane would be able to transition with ease to life at United having showcased consistent goal-scoring in England for years.

However, Osimhen could certainly prove a major gamble given this is his first campaign where he has netted more than 14 goals in the league (via Transfermarkt).

Both players have their pros and cons with their ages also a potential deciding factor with Spurs expected to demand over £100m for a striker who will be 30 years old in the summer.

Osimhen may be one of the most in-form strikers about, but whether he could convert his impressive 2022/23 form over to the Premier League may be a big gamble to take.