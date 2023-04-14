Manchester United are one of the clubs who are looking into the possibility of landing Alexis Mac Allister in the summer transfer window.

Will Mac Allister leave Brighton in the summer?

The Argentine has enjoyed a sensational campaign for both his country and for Brighton & Hove Albion where he has excelled in the Premier League.

Of course, getting his hands on the World Cup will be the highlight of his year - and career - but his performances for the Seagulls have been mightily impressive this season.

Across his 25 appearances in the Premier League, the 24-year-old has been able to return eight goals and one assist (via Transfermarkt).

And this has seemingly attracted the attention of a number of Premier League sides with the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool also credited with interest.

However, neither of those two sides are looking likely to land a spot inside the top four this season, whereas, United remain well within the hunt.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the future of the £50k-per-week midfielder ahead of the summer window:

(4:30) "So Chelsea and Liverpool are interested but also Manchester United. At the moment, I'm not aware of any inquiry or request from Manchester City, or any other English club.

"We've also had some rumours about Arsenal but at the moment, I'm told that these three clubs are in the race, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United."

Would Mac Allister be a good fit for United?

The Argentine has played across a number of roles in the Brighton side this season with the 24-year-old taking up both an attacking and defensive role throughout the campaign (via Transfermarkt).

Erik ten Hag does have a number of options who play in across those positions, however, there will be question marks as to whether the likes of Marcel Sabitzer will be resigned over the summer.

In addition, it is believed Scott McTominay is a player who is receiving interest from the likes of Newcastle United ahead of the summer.

Gary Neville raved about Mac Allister during Argentina's World Cup final against France: "“Mac Allister has been in that little pocket and they haven’t been able to come to terms with it,” he said.

So there could certainly be spots opening up in the Dutchman's squad over the coming months and Christian Eriksen may not be viewed as a long-term option given he is 31 years old.

Mac Allister has been hailed as "magic" by pundit Jack Collins but it is apparent he offers something different to what the "maestro" Eriksen provides.

The Argentine has only offered a single assist this season, whereas, the Dane has provided seven but Eriksen has not offered the same threat in front of goal which Mac Allister has (via FBref).

However, Mac Allister has returned a higher number (3.09) of shot creating-actions per 90 minutes than Eriksen (2.93) has this season.

The Argentine has also offered more than triple the tackles per game (2.29) that Eriksen (0.72) has but the Dane has provided over three times as many (3.59) crosses as Mac Allister (0.92).

With all of this in mind, their strengths combined could potentially offer Ten Hag with a good midfield partnership with Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro also at his disposal.