Manchester United are growing increasingly confident that they may be able to beat the likes of Real Madrid to the signing of Jude Bellingham in the summer.

What's the latest news on Jude Bellingham?

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder is expected to be one of the summer transfer window's potential big movers with an exit from the Bundesliga side potentially on the cards.

Bellingham has earned the interest of the likes of Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool ahead of the summer but there is a belief at Old Trafford that they could beat all of them to his signature.

This comes at a time when the Red Devils are awaiting the answer surrounding the future of the Glazers with the club currently awaiting the final bids on Wednesday evening.

The 19-year-old is currently away on international duty with England where he will be among the likes of Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire.

