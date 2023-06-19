Manchester United were hopeful of getting a potential change of ownership over the line ahead of the summer transfer window openings.

What is the latest in Man United's potential takeover?

The summer transfer window is now open and the Red Devils have a number of players who they are being heavily linked to.

Indeed, it is believed the Premier League giants are seriously keen on potentially bringing in Mason Mount from Chelsea over the course of the coming weeks/months.

Chelsea are said to be open to selling Mount but would only do so at the right price as they are believed to hold a £68m price tag over their homegrown talent.

It is thought Mount is open to joining United this summer but whether they will be able to reach an agreement with the Londoners remains another question.

This comes amid the ongoing debacle surrounding the ownership status of the club following the Glazer family putting United up for sale last year.

The two leading parties in the proposed race to take over at Old Trafford remains Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

However, there still seems to be no major movement from the current owners with both bidders believed to be waiting for a breakthrough.

And speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has claimed there were some who were hoping this would have all been resolved in time for the summer window:

"But also another crucial point is about the ownership. The expectation was to be now at this point of June with new owners probably in charge of Manchester United and so to attack super top targets for the new striker, but this is not the case.

"So we have to wait and see what happens on that situation that remains ongoing in terms of process and conversation. But we have to wait and see how long it will take to change from Manchester United in terms of owners."

What is Man United's transfer budget?

There have been some reports which have claimed the Red Devils will be handed around £100m as they look to bolster Erik ten Hag's squad.

However, considering they hold an interest in the £68m-rated Mount and are in desperate need to sign a new striker, this does not feel like a huge amount of money.

Indeed, reports would also suggest that a new striker is firmly on their radar this summer with suggestions Harry Kane was initially viewed as the top target.

But with Tottenham Hotspur expected to hold such a high valuation on their all-time leading goalscorer, it is believed they have since removed themselves from the race.

It has to be questioned, though, if United had been sold to the likes of the Qatari bidders, would Kane still be on the radar for this summer?

Instead, they find themselves in a tricky situation where they seem to be targeting big-money players without the financial backing to support their ambition.