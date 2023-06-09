Manchester United are leaning more towards the proposal from Sir Jim Ratcliffe despite the latest bid to arrive from Sheikh Jassim.

What's the latest Man United takeover news?

Months on from originally putting the club up for sale back in November of last year, United still remains under the control of the Glazer family.

Numerous bids have been lodged from a number of reportedly interested parties over the course of the last few months.

However, the current owners are yet to strike a deal with any of the proposed suitors including Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim.

It has recently been reported that the interested group from Qatar have now lodged one final bid which has been described as 'take it or leave it'.

The summer transfer window is now on the brink of opening ahead of the new season, yet the Glazers still remain at the helm of the Premier League giants.

And despite a fresh bid landing on the table of the Glazers from Qatar, it is believed Sir Jim Ratcliffe is still viewed a the leading candidate if they are to sell.

Indeed, speaking on the Five YouTube channel, reliable journalist David Ornstein has provided insight on where the potential sale of the Red Devils is currently at:

"What has emerged in recent weeks is that the Sir Jim Ratcliffe, INEO-backed, bid feels that it's in a really strong position. And they've gone into detail in the negotiations, evidently. And there's optimism that they will win through in the end."

"If you speak to people, they think, you know, maybe five to 10 days that there'll be some kind of clearer picture on this than we've received so far."

Will the takeover situation affect United's summer transfers?

Going into the summer, Erik ten Hag's first campaign at Old Trafford can be viewed as a big success given they landed Champions League football and a trophy.

However, that is not to say there is not room for improvement over the coming months with the Red Devils already linked with some big moves ahead of the summer.

Indeed, one of the biggest questions ahead of the window is whether Harry Kane will leave Tottenham Hotspur with United listed as one of the interested clubs.

There is also expected to be a number of exits from Old Trafford this summer with Ten Hag keen to offload some of the players he does not use at the club.

Although the takeover debacle continues to fizz away in the background, it is believed United are looking to make some early moves in the window with a serious interest in Mason Mount.

It is reported United have held talks with the player, but whether they will be willing to meet Chelsea's valuation is another matter with the Blues said to be looking for a bid in the region of £68m.

A potential takeover could see United possibly injected with significant funds for this window, however, they could well find themselves compromising if the Glazers remain at the helm.