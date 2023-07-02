Insiders with information on the ongoing Manchester United takeover are 'adamant' that Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS group are still in the running, according to journalist Ben Jacobs via GIVEMESPORT.

Sheikh Jassim and the Nine Two Foundation seem to be leading the race for ownership of the Red Devils, but Ratcliffe could still swoop in and take ownership.

What is the latest news regarding Manchester United's takeover?

IN November 2022, it was announced that the Glazer family were "exploring strategic alternatives" for the club, whether that be a minority investment, a majority investment or the full takeover of the Red Devils.

Nearly 9 months later, the process is still ongoing, with the uncertainty around the future ownership potentially limiting the business the club can do in the transfer market.

There are two contenders for ownership of the club, with both British Billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Qatari Sheikh Hamad Bin Jassim submitting incredible bids that exceeded £5 billion in previous months.

Both bids still fall short of the Glazer families' valuation of the club, which sits at a mind-blowing £6 billion, and it is believed that neither Ratcliffe nor Sheikh Jassim is willing to cave to those demands.

According to Fabrizio Romano via GIVEMESPORT, Sheikh Jassim is 'convinced his bid is very good for the future'. Another report from 90min states that the Qatari national is growing in confidence regarding his takeover bid being a success.

What has Ben Jacobs said regarding the takeover?

Jacobs has suggested that whilst Sheikh Jassim is growing in confidence, Ratcliffe and INEOS's bid is still in the running and could well be named as the successful one.

The journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "At the moment, nothing is progressing on the INEOS side even though it hasn’t been communicated to them that they’re formally out of the race. In fact, quite the opposite.

Many insiders are adamant that they’re still there. So, this would also suggest that Qatar can be somewhat more positive, but also sceptical because they’re in the dark as to the Glazers' intentions.

So, from Qatar’s perspective, they either think they’re going to win or it will be a no-sale and from Ratcliffe’s perspective, the group are going to have to work out how they can get board approval, if they are to proceed. Otherwise, they could be out of the race."

How is Manchester United's transfer business affected by the takeover news?

The uncertainty around the takeover is undoubtedly having an effect on the club's ability to conduct business this window.

The Red Devils are the only "big six" side yet to confirm a deal, however, the club have agreed a deal to sign two-time Chelsea Player of the Year Mason Mount in a deal that could rise to £60 million after having three bids rejected for the Englishman.

The club is also in the market for a goalkeeper after the expiry of David De Gea's contract, and Andre Onana appeared to be the first choice for Erik ten Hag. According to a report from the Mirror, however, United may have to pivot from the Cameroonian to cheaper alternatives due to FFP rules.

It remains to be seen if the club will pursue a new striker this window as well, with names like Harry Kane, Rasmus Hojlund and Goncalo Ramos all being linked with big-money moves to the side, but with the FFP restrictions, these targets may well be out of their price range.

As what is a crucial summer for the club continues on, all involved will be hoping that the takeover is completed soon, so they can attack the market and try to build from a successful last campaign.