Manchester United's takeover process doesn't look much closer to a resolution as the Raine group are "still engaging with multiple parties" as the potential buyers become increasingly "frustrated by the lack of clarity", claims journalist Ben Jacobs.

Worse still for fans of the club is that even if a deal is struck, the completion process will take "weeks."

What is the latest Manchester United takeover news?

It has been over seven months since the Glazers publicly announced that they would be looking at "strategic alternatives" for Manchester United, including outside "investment", or in simple terms, they were looking to sell.

Since then, there have been three rounds of bidding for the institution, which has narrowed down the interested parties to just two; Jim Ratcliffe, Britain's richest man and a Qatari bid fronted by Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani, the chairman of Qatar Islamic Bank.

The magic number the Glazers reportedly hold out for is estimated to be £6bn, per Sky Sports.

The Qatari bid is said to be willing to reach that target and 'overpay' to secure the club.

In contrast, Ratcliffe's bid has taken a different approach with an offer to keep the Glazers on board, buying just 50% of the club so that the Americans could retain about a 20% stake.

The company charged with dealing with the sale, bidders and Glazers are a US firm called Raine Group.

What has journalist Ben Jacobs said about Manchester United's takeover process?

Speaking to Football FanCast, he said: "Well, Raine Group are still engaging with multiple parties, and I think that the groups are frustrated by the lack of clarity, especially because we're already into the transfer window.

"And the other factor in all of this is even if we get a winner, they still have to go through the completion process. And that can take weeks as well."

Who are Raine Group?

The Raine Group are a New York City-based investment banking firm that has interwoven itself with massive sporting and entertainment institutions worldwide.

They were a key part of organising the sale of Chelsea from Roman Abramovich to Todd Boehly's consortium last year and have been described as the 'exclusive financial advisor' to United as a club during the takeover process, per the Athletic.

According to their website, the group was founded in 2009 and currently has over $3.8bn (£3.01bn) of assets under management.

With the transfer window already in full swing and their direct competitors making massive signings all around them, hopefully, the sale can go through quickly enough for the club to get back on track this summer.