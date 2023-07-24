Highlights

Journalist Ben Jacobs claims there is a "mixed narrative" surrounding the Manchester United takeover process and there remains a lack of clarity over the situation at Old Trafford.

What's the latest on Man United's takeover?

Having been put up for sale by the Glazers in November 2022, a potential takeover at Man United has moved at a seemingly glacial speed.

There are two horses in the race to own United: Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS and Qatari businessman Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani.

There has been much toing and froing regarding a potential takeover with several bids submitted by both parties, while Sheikh Jassim is now considered the favourite to buy the club outright.

However, there is a feeling that the Glazers may not even sell the club come the end of this process and the longer the takeover rumbles on the more those fears grow.

Journalist Jacobs has offered a big update regarding the takeover process, suggesting that there is still some distance between the Glazers and the buying parties and that, despite a potential deal slowly progressing, there remains a lack of clarity regarding the process.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said: "There's a mixed narrative about why we're not seemingly getting any movement. So, from the group's perspective, they feel like they're waiting for communication from the Glazers and the Raine Group.

"But sources close to the seller still indicate that the delays are group-triggered. In other words, they require more information to get to the point of being ready to sign. By ready to sign, I mean both groups have undertaken tasks and responsibilities traditionally associated with a preferred bidder. Both are being asked to get six feet from the finishing line to be ready to undertake the completion process.

"To get there, it requires a lot of legal and logistical box ticks. So, the groups imply that they are ready, and the Glazers must decide."

Jacobs added: “But sources close to the selling side are implying the delays are down to the fact that the groups are not as ready as they perhaps are intimating they are. This is normal within a takeover to have these two different sides.

"But it's also an indication that nothing is paused at this point. It's quietly ticking along behind the scenes. And as we've had throughout the process, the Glazers simply need to show their hands. If they don't, the situation won't be any clearer.”

The lack of communication and transparency regarding the takeover will undoubtedly unnerve United supporters who are desperate for the Glazers to sell the club.

It also impacts United's business during the transfer window with a lack of clarity surrounding funds and available budget, making Erik ten Hag's life more difficult in the market.

Despite question marks over finances, the Red Devils have still managed to remain active in the market as they look to build on the success Ten Hag helped provide last season.

Who are Man United signing?

Having confirmed the signings of Andre Onana, Mason Mount and a surprise deal for former player Jonny Evans, the takeover process has not entirely disrupted Ten Hag's business.

However, there is more to do for the Red Devils, who are keen on bringing in a new number nine and a centre-back this summer.

United's striker search is yet to fully take shape with most discussions at preliminary stages at present, but it appears that Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund is the priority target at the moment.

It's thought that United would need to cough up a fee close to €100m for the Denmark international, something the Red Devils seem unwilling to do. However, some negotiation could potentially bring that fee down with Hojlund eager to make the switch to Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, their hunt for defensive reinforcements has led them to Monaco's Axel Disasi, who appears the priority target for Ten Hag at centre-back, but they will have to fend off Newcastle United who are also keen on the Frenchman.