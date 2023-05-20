Manchester United enter their final three Premier League matches knowing that two wins will ensure they finish fourth and qualify for next season's Champions League, giving Erik ten Hag a major boost heading into the summer transfer window.

Following two defeats on the bounce to West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion, United returned to winning ways against Wolverhampton Wanderers last week, securing a 2-0 win which could prove to be important considering a resurgent Liverpool are hot on their heels.

The Red Devils showed a lot more desire against the Molineux outfit, having a total of 27 shots at the opposition goal and the two-goal margin could have easily been more.

Ten Hag may make a few changes for the tie against Bournemouth this afternoon as a few substitutes from last weekend impressed when they entered the fray. Fred enjoyed a ten-minute cameo in which he won all of his ground duels and completed 100% of his passes, which could earn him a start.

Meanwhile, It was youngster Alejandro Garnacho who sealed the win with United’s second goal against Wolves, and he must be unleashed from the start today.

Will Alejandro Garnacho start for Manchester United against Bournemouth today?

The Argentinian enjoyed a successful eight-minute cameo last weekend, during which he scored United’s second goal, took five touches and completed 3/3 attempted passes.

The 18-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough season under Ten Hag, playing 16 matches in the Premier League - albeit only four of them have been starts. However, it is clear he has significant potential.

There is no doubting his attacking intent and enthusiasm at such a young age, as he has scored three goals and grabbed two assists - a tally made even more impressive considering he has averaged just 28 minutes of game time per match.

The teen gem has the required attributes to dismantle Bournemouth this afternoon having shown his eagerness to impress with a key winner against Fulham and the match-winning assist in the Manchester derby. If he started against the Cherries, he will offer a direct threat from the left wing.

The 5 foot 10 starlet was dubbed as a “game-changer” by Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst back in January, and although qualification for Europe’s premier club competition is on the line, United’s ethos as a club since the days of Sir Matt Busby has been to allow youngsters the chance to shine.

If Ten Hag unleashes Garnacho today, he surely won’t disappoint.