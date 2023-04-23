Manchester United have endured a quick turnaround from Thursday's miserable European encounter, as they today face Brighton and Hove Albion in the FA Cup.

With little time to feel sorry for themselves after their exit at the hands of Sevilla, especially in the thumping fashion it was administered, Erik ten Hag must turn his squad around in the hopes they can retain some opportunity for further silverware this season.

With top four all but secured, and an EFL Cup already in his cabinet, to claim both domestic trophies in one season would mark a huge accomplishment for a debut campaign. Whoever takes the spoils today has the pleasure of facing Manchester City in the final, after their comfortable victory yesterday.

The main talking point for the Red Devils is whether there will be a mass exodus after that miserable midweek result, however, due to their ever-growing list of injuries it is a wonder whether this would even be possible.

The Seagulls are certainly in with a fine opportunity of claiming victory here today, should the Manchester outfit not remain focused throughout.

How could Manchester United line up against Brighton?

4-3-3 - De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Shaw, Malacia; Casemiro, Fred, Fernandes; Antony, Weghorst, Rashford.

Ten Hag is expected to make six changes from the side that lost 3-0 in Spain, with a place in another final at stake.

Despite his faltering form, having come under intense scrutiny for the display in his homeland that earned him a 5.6 Sofascore rating, David De Gea will remain in between the sticks.

He will sit behind a vastly different back four, in which Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Tyrell Malacia take up the full-back spots. With Harry Maguire full of blunders beside Victor Lindelof, the former Leicester City man will drop out so Luke Shaw can deputise at centre-back beside the Sweden international. This is born of the continued absence of both Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane.

Given his recent return from injury, perhaps two games in just four days might prove a step too far for Christian Eriksen. As such, the 31-year-old will drop out in favour of Fred, who will partner his compatriot Casemiro.

They will sit beside the mercurial Bruno Fernandes, who replaces Marcel Sabitzer. With the Austrian also having underwhelmed in Spain, and the Portuguese midfielder viewed as a "world-class" asset by pundit Jamie O'Hara, to give themselves the best possible chance of winning this switch marks a no-brainer.

Given the lack of potency in their front line last time out, Antony will be the only man from their last front three to survive. As such, Marcus Rashford will once again be drafted in with the hopes he will prove to once again be the difference-maker.

Despite being their top scorer by some distance, the 25-year-old has struggled of late for fitness after a few persistent injuries. He could be risked today, in the hopes it can fire them to another final. The Englishman will supplement Wout Weghorst up top, who almost has to return after Anthony Martial limped off in midweek.