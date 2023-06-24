Manchester United have been dealt a blow as transfer target Adrien Rabiot is now set to stay at Juventus, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed.

Do Man United want to sign Rabiot?

Erik ten Hag is looking for additions to his midfield, and the club are currently in negotiations for Mason Mount, but France international Rabiot was a target.

Conversations for the "immense" talent had taken place over the 28-year-old, and he could have been a serious option should he have elected to depart Juventus on a free transfer in favour of a move to Old Trafford.

However, speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano revealed that Rabiot has received an improved offer to keep him in Turin, and this now looks like the most likely outcome.

"Currently, could be a free agent, Adrien Rabiot, who is out of contract at Juventus. We know there were conversations between Erik ten Hag and people close with Rabiot, because he's always been a big fan of the player, and he's one of the names, of the options considered into the club for Manchester United's midfield," he stated.

"Rabiot has always been one of the players appreciated at Man United, but Juventus made an improved proposal to extend his contract. So to sign a new deal at Juventus for Adrien Rabiot, and now they are confident to get it done.

"So the conversation between Juventus and Rabiot is positive, it is not done yet. But Juventus are really trying to extend his contract. In this case, of course, no Man United or no to any other option for Rabiot, who dreams of Premier League football but didn't receive the right proposal yet."

What do Man United need in midfield?

Whilst Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro have been two of United's better performers, signing a third option to complement both in the middle of the park will be crucial for Ten Hag this summer.

Although Christian Eriksen did well going forward, notching up ten assists in all competitions, the 31-year-old received criticism for his lack of defensive intensity, which often led to Casemiro and the United defence being exposed.

United experimented with Marcel Sabitzer on loan in January, but it appears that neither he nor Brazil international Fred have a future at the club.

If United's pursuit of Mount fails, then they may find themselves back at square one when it comes to reinforcing their midfield, and the lack of clarity over their ownership situation means that they could be held back in the market when pursuing their top targets.