Manchester United have been warned that they will have to fork out a hefty fee to replace Erik ten Hag with their first choice this summer.

Ten Hag under serious pressure

It is no secret that Ten Hag is under pressure as Manchester United boss. Sunday's heavy derby day loss only heightened the scrutiny on the Dutchman, and the performance of his record signing from the bench only served to add further scrutiny to his suitability to the club off the pitch too.

Currently sixth in the Premier League, the Red Devils sit 11 points outside the top four and look destined to miss out on Champions League football for next season, something that is perhaps for the best given their disastrous showing in this season's competition.

Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goal difference Points Aston Villa 27 17 4 6 22 55 Tottenham Hotspur 26 15 5 6 16 50 Manchester United 27 14 2 11 -2 44

With the arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe earlier in the campaign, it has been all change at Old Trafford behind the scenes. Omar Berrada has arrived from Manchester City as the new CEO, while Dan Ashworth is expected to join from Newcastle and the club are also set to approach Crystal Palace's Dougie Freedman in the coming days.

That change is yet to make it to the technical area, though the Daily Mail have reported that Ten Hag has received no assurances about his future and that 'many in the United squad believe it is likely new co-owners Ineos will make a change at the end of the season'.

With an FA Cup quarter-final against Liverpool looming as well as a tough end to the season, there is a real concern that Manchester United could end the season trophyless and relegated to a second or even third tier European competition for next season, something that the new owners would not take kindly to.

As a result, there is plenty of talk around who may replace Ten Hag at Old Trafford.

United learn huge price for number one target

Football FanCast previously reported that United had already identified Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi as the frontrunner to replace Ten Hag at the end of the season, but the Red Devils will face a fight to land their man amid interest from around Europe and from Chelsea.

Now, they will also face a financial issue, with Brighton understood to be demanding a £12m fee from any club to release the Italian from his contract, which runs until 2026.

De Zerbi has no shortage of admirers both in and out of the Premier League, with Pep Guardiola having spoken admirably about him previously and Luton Town boss Rob Edwards explaining earlier in the season that "I think he's excellent and what he and his team have done is top”.

It is by no means the most expensive compensation (that record still belongs to Antonio Conte), but it would certainly represent a major dent in any summer business Manchester United plan to execute. However, the trade-off to land De Zerbi could prove well worth it.