Highlights Man United signed Amrabat on transfer deadline day but there was another opportunity at £55m which they should have taken.

The player saw a massive move fall apart yesterday, as he nearly joined one of Europe's top teams.

He made more tackles than any other player in the Premier League last season.

Manchester United perhaps failed to have the transfer window that so many supporters were hoping for, having to rely on just a few major signings as opposed to the overhaul that was required.

Erik ten Hag hasn’t been helped with an indifferent start to the season which has seen the club secure two tight Premier League wins against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest, with a defeat to Tottenham Hotspur sandwiched in between.

With the Dutchman looking to bolster his midfield with the signing of Sofyan Amrabat, could he have perhaps been slightly more ambitious in terms of his transfer business?

What will Sofyan Amrabat offer Man United?

The Moroccan midfielder enjoyed a solid campaign for Fiorentina last term, leading them to the Europa Conference League final, while he also shone for his country at the 2022 FIFA World Cup as Morocco became the first African nation to reach the semi-finals of the competition.

In Qatar, Amrabat ranked first across the squad for accurate passes per game (38.3) while also ranking third for tackles per game (2.3) and eighth for interceptions per game (0.9), showcasing his abilities on the world stage.

These performances perhaps gave Ten Hag an inclination of just how effective he could be, however, should he could have made a more concrete effort to sign someone who has already shone in the Premier League – Joao Palhinha.

How good is Joao Palhinha?

Before the summer transfer window, United had been showing an interest in signing the Portuguese midfielder from Fulham, however, a move didn't materialise and he ended up nearly joining Bayern Munich in a £55m deal, only for a move to fall through late on during deadline day.

In truth, this represents a missed opportunity for the Red Devils, particularly considering how impressive Palhinha has been since moving to Fulham last summer.

Last season in the top flight, the 28-year-old showed his expertise at winning the ball back by making 147 tackles, the highest total in the league and for context, Moises Caicedo was second with 100, indicating how impressive Palhinha was.

He was even hailed as a “tackling machine” by teammate Harrison Reed, drawing praise from his fellow players for his displays in his maiden season in England.

He also led the way in terms of tackles per game (4.2) across the whole league, while winning 59% of his total duels, demonstrating his physicality, and it went a long way to securing Fulham a surprise top-half finish.

The £50k-per-week star would’ve been the perfect Casemiro heir for Ten Hag, with journalist Zach Lowy even lauding him as “Casemiro-esque” prior to his move to Fulham.

The Brazilian has shone at Old Trafford since joining from Real Madrid in 2022 and last term he ranked first across the whole United squad for tackles per game (3.2) and won 55% of his total duels, showing the similarities between the two.

WhoScored even states that Palhinha and Casemiro both excel at tackling and aerial duels, showing their solidity in the heart of the pitch, and he could have been the perfect heir for the United gem, especially as the 6 foot 2 brute is currently hitting his stride.