Manchester United are interested in making a move to sign teenage striker Adama Bojang this summer as Erik ten Hag aims to bolster his attacking options.

What’s the latest on Adama Bojang to Manchester United?

Fabrizio Romano took to Twitter to share an update on Man United’s interest in the 19-year-old, saying: “Manchester United are among clubs now showing interest in Gambia 2004 born talent Adama Bojang.

“Understand Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig are pushing to close deal for Bojang, considered a huge talent.”

Mason Mount is also being eyed by Ten Hag this summer, and despite United having a third bid turned down for the Chelsea star, it might not be long before a deal is agreed.

Could Adama Bojang replace Anthony Martial at Manchester United?

Strengthening United's attacking options should be a priority for the Dutchman ahead of next season, especially considering that only two teams in the top half of the table scored fewer goals than them during 2022/23, which arguably prevented them from making a sustained Premier League title challenge. The Red Devils scored 58 goals in total, 36 behind champions Manchester City.

Martial scored just six times in the league while only ranking sixth for shots per game (1.3) and second for big chances missed (eight) suggesting that he was hardly effective in front of goal.

He faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford and with just 12 months left on his £250k-per-week deal, Ten Hag may have to lose him for a knockdown fee this summer in order to get him off the wage budget, although much will depend on whether he can sign another top class forward.

Bojang isn’t exactly in the same league as targets such as Rasmus Hojlund and Victor Osimhen, yet he has been dubbed as the “Gambian Hurricane”, such is his ferocious playing style, as the pacy 6 foot 3 starlet can terrify opposition defences with his direct approach.

He plays for Gambian side Steve Biko FC although his most impressive displays have been saved for the international stage, scoring six times in just eight games for the Gambia U20 side - and showed his pedigree by netting a wonderful hat-trick against Sudan in the quarter-finals of the U20 Africa Cup of Nations.

He also scored twice in four matches during the U20 World Cup, further enhancing his growing reputation and was lauded as an “insane talent” by U23 scout Antonio Mango last month, suggesting that he may be an excellent signing for Ten Hag.

His talent suggests he could be a hit in England and if he settles in well, there is no reason why he can't surpass Martial at the Old Trafford side.